Read full article on original website
Related
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 'worst variant' is here
(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
The Weather Channel
Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More
While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Obese States in the US
The obesity epidemic in the U.S. is a major health issue — it has been an issue for several decades and it doesn’t look like it’s on a path of getting better. Currently about a third of Americans are considered obese, a share that is projected to grow to almost half of adults by 2030, […]
outbreaknewstoday.com
Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC
A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
MedicalXpress
CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states
A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
Which State In The US Had The Most COVID-19 Deaths In 2021?
The COVID-19 pandemic has been (and continues to be) one of the most devastating health-related events in modern history.
Unvaccinated young adult becomes first US polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first US case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland county, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
deseret.com
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
thebrag.com
35 people in China infected with Langya virus, no cases in Australia so far
A novel henipavirus that has been transmitting from animal to human has infected 35 in China, there are currently no cases in Australia. According to the Taiwan Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the novel henipavirus, Langya henipavirus, or LayV, has infected 35 people in Central China’s Henan Province and Eastern China’s Shandong Province. A study from the New England Journal of Medicine titled, “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” was published last Thursday that said a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022
Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
cdc.gov
Outbreaks of Acute Gastrointestinal Illness Associated with a Splash Pad in a Wildlife Park — Kansas, June 2021
Samaria K. Aluko, MPH1,2*; Syed S. Ishrati, MD3*; David C. Walker, MS1; Mia C. Mattioli, PhD1; Amy M. Kahler, MS1; Kayla L. Vanden Esschert, MPH1; Kaylee Hervey, MPH4; Justin Rokisky Jr., MPH2,5; Mary E. Wikswo, MPH6; Joseph P. Laco, MSEH5; Sonalli Kurlekar, MPH4; Adrienne Byrne, MS4; Noelle-Angelique Molinari, PhD1; Michelle E. Gleason, MPH1; Christine Steward, MPH4; Michele C. Hlavsa, MPH1; Daniel Neises, MPH3 (View author affiliations)
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0