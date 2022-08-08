ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
The Weather Channel

Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More

While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
24/7 Wall St.

Most Obese States in the US

The obesity epidemic in the U.S. is a major health issue — it has been an issue for several decades and it doesn’t look like it’s on a path of getting better. Currently about a third of Americans are considered obese, a share that is projected to grow to almost half of adults by 2030, […]
outbreaknewstoday.com

Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC

A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
deseret.com

23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
thebrag.com

35 people in China infected with Langya virus, no cases in Australia so far

A novel henipavirus that has been transmitting from animal to human has infected 35 in China, there are currently no cases in Australia. According to the Taiwan Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the novel henipavirus, Langya henipavirus, or LayV, has infected 35 people in Central China’s Henan Province and Eastern China’s Shandong Province. A study from the New England Journal of Medicine titled, “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” was published last Thursday that said a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022

Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
cdc.gov

Outbreaks of Acute Gastrointestinal Illness Associated with a Splash Pad in a Wildlife Park — Kansas, June 2021

Samaria K. Aluko, MPH1,2*; Syed S. Ishrati, MD3*; David C. Walker, MS1; Mia C. Mattioli, PhD1; Amy M. Kahler, MS1; Kayla L. Vanden Esschert, MPH1; Kaylee Hervey, MPH4; Justin Rokisky Jr., MPH2,5; Mary E. Wikswo, MPH6; Joseph P. Laco, MSEH5; Sonalli Kurlekar, MPH4; Adrienne Byrne, MS4; Noelle-Angelique Molinari, PhD1; Michelle E. Gleason, MPH1; Christine Steward, MPH4; Michele C. Hlavsa, MPH1; Daniel Neises, MPH3 (View author affiliations)
