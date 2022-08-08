A novel henipavirus that has been transmitting from animal to human has infected 35 in China, there are currently no cases in Australia. According to the Taiwan Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the novel henipavirus, Langya henipavirus, or LayV, has infected 35 people in Central China’s Henan Province and Eastern China’s Shandong Province. A study from the New England Journal of Medicine titled, “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” was published last Thursday that said a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China.

