Live Updates: Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk
NORFOLK, Va. — An approaching cold front is causing some strong to severe storms to break out over Hampton Roads, and with the slow movement, they are also causing some flooding issues. Several cities in Hampton Roads are reporting storm damages and flooding on the roads. 13News Now's Sarah...
Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
VSP: Man seriously hurt after interstate shooting in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting in Hampton that left a man seriously hurt Tuesday. According to a news release, it happened at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 664 northbound on the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound. That's in Hampton. A man had been driving...
Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield. Richard Hills was driving...
Fundraiser Tuesday in Virginia Beach will support future removal of abandoned boats
Wasserhund Brewing Company in Virginia Beach is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night. A portion of proceeds will support future removal of abandoned and derelict boats.
Norfolk Southern leads rail incident training for Hampton Roads first responders
NORFOLK, Va. — Responding to a rail incident isn’t the same as responding to a regular emergency. “The equipment is exponentially larger in every sense,” said Lieutenant Marshall Smith with the Chesapeake Fire Department. It’s important for first responders to understand how it all operates. “Very...
windsorweekly.com
Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found
A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
Part of Jamestown Road in Williamsburg closed after tree falls on moving car, killing man
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg man died after a tree fell on his moving vehicle in the area of Matoaka Lake Wednesday afternoon, the city said. The treefall happened on Jamestown Road near the intersection with Bayberry Lane. The Williamsburg Fire Department responded shortly after 3:45 p.m. Investigators believe...
Man killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in James City County Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. The crash happened in the westbound direction of the interstate around the line of James City County and New Kent. Virginia state troopers were dispatched just after 7 a.m.
Portsmouth animal shelter asks community to foster after kennels reach capacity
The Portsmouth Humane Society Animal Shelter is out of space and needs Hampton Roads' help to keep pets from being euthanized.
WSET
'Heartbreaking and devastating:' Fireman still in ICU after July car crash
(WSET) — Thomas Page was driving with his daughter when his family's lives were changed forever. A car accident with an alleged drunk driver in Williamsburg on July 23 left Thomas with severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and doctors didn't even expect him to survive.
Driver charged with reckless driving after deadly crash in Isle of Wight County
It was determined that the driver of a 2022 Indian Challenger motorcycle, 57-year-old Richard Wayne Hillis of Smithfield, was heading east on Nike Park Road, when the driver of a 2014 Acura TSX heading west made an unsafe lane change and hit Hillis head-on.
Driver dies in crash on I-64 in James City County
The local commonwealth's attorney's office will review a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County.
Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Smithfield
A motorcyclist died after being struck in a head-on crash Sunday on Nike Park Road in Smithfield.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
Virginia Beach fatal crash involving one pedestrian
The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Baxter Road Saturday morning.
First annual horseback riding event for first responder families held in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 1, 2022. It's true when they say that the stress you face at work can be easily brought into your home life. For those who selflessly serve the health and...
Police: Man brandished pistol at firefighters responding to call in Virginia Beach
Police are now looking for a man they say brandished a pistol on firefighters responding to a call in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
Clear the Shelters: Animals needing adoption at Chesapeake Animal Services
Kittens, dogs, rabbits and more are here at Chesapeake Animal Services. Right now is the best time to come over and meet your new best friend.
