A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.

WINDSOR, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO