Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

VSP: Man seriously hurt after interstate shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting in Hampton that left a man seriously hurt Tuesday. According to a news release, it happened at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 664 northbound on the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound. That's in Hampton. A man had been driving...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield. Richard Hills was driving...
SMITHFIELD, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA
windsorweekly.com

​​Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found

A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
WINDSOR, VA
WSET

'Heartbreaking and devastating:' Fireman still in ICU after July car crash

(WSET) — Thomas Page was driving with his daughter when his family's lives were changed forever. A car accident with an alleged drunk driver in Williamsburg on July 23 left Thomas with severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and doctors didn't even expect him to survive.
GRETNA, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
