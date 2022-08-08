Universal adds new weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Universal Orlando Resort is adding a new curfew for minors on weekends at CityWalk.Universal Orlando cleared after fight causes shooting scare
A spokeswoman told News Channel 8 that guests under the age of 18 will be required to leave CityWalk at 9 p.m.
There are exceptions to the new curfew. Universal said those under 18 will not have follow the curfew if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark.
This comes a few weeks after Orlando police said a fight between several minors caused chaos in one of the parking garages.
A video from the parking garage showed people running to the exits while Orlando officers were clearing out the scene.
