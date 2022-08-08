ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Comfort Dog for Victims of Crime Retires After 8 Years of Service

By Darby McNally
 2 days ago
(Photo Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Facebook)

A Golden Retriever mix who served as a comfort dog for Boston and the surrounding area retired after eight years of service, as reported by a local news station .

Indy worked for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office , providing emotional suppor t for victims of crime .

Indy’s Legacy

Not only did Indy provide emotional support for victims, but he was also instrumental in helping close some criminal cases. Because of his calming abilities, victims felt comfortable enough to speak up about the crimes perpetrated against them.

At the beginning of Indy’s career as a comfort dog, The Boston Globe covered one of his first jobs. Indy provided emotional support to a fourth-grader who was a victim of physical and sexual abuse. Because of Indy’s support, the child was able to open up about his experiences. Then District Attorney Daniel Conley said in a press conference, “The boy opened up more than he ever had before. There was something about Indy’s gentle, loving nature that helped this child speak.”

Big Paw to Fill

Indy’s retirement marks the beginning of a new comfort dog’s career. Benjamin, a black Labrador mix, will take Indy’s spot as the DA’s newest employee. In a Facebook post , the DA’s office writes that Benjamin “has some big paws to fill.”

“You’ve been a wonderful colleague and a good friend to all of us,” current District Attorney Kevin Hayden said of the special pup. Indy received star treatment at his retirement party, which included cake for the humans and treats for the hardworking dogs.

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

