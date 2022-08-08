Ezra Miller: Star of ‘The Flash’ now facing felony burglary charges in Vermont; latest in string of scandals

Read full article on original website
Disgraced West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleads not guilty to indecent assault charges
SPRINGFIELD - Former West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on female coworkers during an after-party following the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade in March. Pomeroy, a 25-year-veteran of the police force who was potentially in line for the department’s...
Cyclist hit by motor vehicle in Northampton
A cyclist on Damon Road was struck by a motor vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to the Northampton Police Department. A police spokesperson could not provide more details of the incident, including the condition of the cyclist. The cyclist was reportedly injured after crossing Damon Road on the rail trail, according to a social media post by Western Mass News.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, acquitted on all charges in deadly NH crash, is reportedly detained by immigration officials
After being acquitted Tuesday on all charges in a gruesome 2019 crash in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield was in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a statement by ICE. “Zhukovskyy has an extensive criminal history including three prior convictions...
West Springfield police searching for person accused of stealing multiple packages off front porch
The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of an alleged robbery. Police accused the individual of stealing three packages off the front porch of a Main Street West Springfield residence on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. Anyone who has information about the person...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield found not guilty on all charges in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
A West Springfield man pushed back tears after a jury found him not guilty on all charges in connection to a Randolph, New Hampshire, crash that killed seven motorcyclists. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faced seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. He had initially faced an additional eight charges related to driving under the influence of drugs, but a New Hampshire judge dismissed those charges last week, stating the prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence to support them.
Alleged Springfield drug traffickers found ‘not dangerous,’ judge sets bail
SPRINGFIELD - A judge denied prosecutors’ request to find a pair of alleged drug traffickers “dangerous” one week after a raid in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood by a State Police task force. Instead, District Court Judge Robert T. Santaniello set bail for Ernest Fickling at...
Governor signs law banning 1st responders from taking personal photographs of crime victims: Named for Chicopee murder victim Amanda Plasse
A law banning police and other first responders from taking victims of crime scene photographs was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday. Amanda’s Law — named for Amanda Plasse, who was murdered in her Chicopee apartment on Aug. 26, 2011 — was adopted by the House and Senate in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 as legislators scrambled to close out their formal session for the year.
Multiple ValleyBike short-term rental bicycles vandalized in Holyoke in recent weeks
HOLYOKE — City officials and the police department are airing concerns that the ValleyBike short-term bicycle program is being undermined by multiple acts of vandalism in recent weeks. “The city has received reports of four bikes thrown into a canal; bikes not returned at the appropriate time and left...
Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources
The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Unofficial Northampton swimming spot: Officials warn that area is posted ‘no swimming’ for a reason
Northampton officials are issuing a message of caution to residents regarding a popular Connecticut River swimming spot that, despite a recent rise in activity, remains officially closed to swimmers and is unmonitored by lifeguards. The swimming hole located in the Connecticut River Greenway Park saw increasing numbers of visitors this...
Novel idea: Deerfield couple pens book together
DEERFIELD — It was an unusual birthday gift that Stephen Billias gave his wife, Bela Breslau: an offer to write a book together. “I had an idea for a novel with a young woman as the protagonist and decided to bring Bela in as co-author for her insights into the feminine psyche,” he said. “Also, Bela had always wanted to write a book. My offer was a birthday present to her!”
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Billy Bragg coming to Northampton
Billy Bragg will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Oct. 9. The British singer-songwriter, who notably came to fame by bashing out melodic punk rock solo on an electric guitar, combined anti-Tory political diatribes with sweet, clever love songs.
Chicopee subcommittee votes against permits for proposed Burnett Road truck stop
CHICOPEE – The City Council’s License Committee voted against recommending permits be granted for six fuel tanks and a service station license to a Tennessee company that wants to locate a truck stop and travel center on Burnett Road. The 3-2 decision will now go to the full...
Lake Monsters rally again to eliminate Starfires in FCBL semifinals
WESTFIELD – For the second consecutive day in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League semifinals, Westfield enjoyed a 2-0 lead over Vermont. For the second straight time, the Lake Monsters rallied. Vermont rallied from a two-run deficit, scoring 10 unanswered runs to defeat Westfield 10-2 Tuesday night at Bullens Field....
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Easthampton joins other WMass communities in banning sprinkler use
Because of critical drought conditions, the city on Wednesday told residents to “make sure all automatic lawn sprinklers are turned off.”. The announcement said the state determined that conditions now warrant Connecticut Rivery valley region deemed “as a Level 3-Critical Drought” area. The statement from Easthampton mayor’s...
Conservation board OKs septic system near Pequot Pond, beaver dam control on Root Road
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously approved the installation of new technology in the form of an innovative nitrogen removal system over an existing septic tank at 216.5 Belanger Road on Aug. 9. Also discussed at the meeting were problems the Department of Public Works is having with beavers on Root Road.
