Ezra Miller: Star of ‘The Flash’ now facing felony burglary charges in Vermont; latest in string of scandals

The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO