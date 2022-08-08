Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
COVID hospitalization number again falls in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued declining Wednesday, one day ahead of an anticipated update of federal numbers that could move the county out of the “high” virus activity category. According to state figures, there were 1,105 COVID-positive...
orangecountytribune.com
New cases continue decline
The tally of new coronavirus cases in Orange County continued to slide in Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency. According to the calculations of the OCHCA, new cases for the four-day period of Aug. 5-8 totaled 2,978, which averages to 744.5 per day (rounded to 745). That...
kpcc.org
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
cgu.edu
Masks & More: Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for the Fall
CGU’s COVID-19 committee issued new campus guidelines this week as the university gets ready for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month. Faculty and staff received the committee’s message; a similar message was sent to students by the Office of the Dean of Students. While...
Figuring Out The Impacts of Long Covid on Orange County Residents
As the COVID positivity rate drops throughout Orange County, along with the rest of California, there’s still questions on what effects long term virus symptoms can have on people and the healthcare system overall. Known as “Long COVID”, many people who’ve had the virus still battle ongoing symptoms like...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn tests positive for COVID-19
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn was a no-show at Tuesday’s board meeting, announcing on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Hahn said she tested positive over the weekend. “I am vaccinated and boosted but feeling pretty lousy and still have a...
Anti-mosquito spraying scheduled this week in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana neighborhood will be sprayed Wednesday and Thursday to help cut down on the mosquito population, city officials said.The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District says they have found an increase in the population of the invasive Aedes mosquito in a Santa Ana neighborhood, so "residential mosquito control applications" have been scheduled for this week.The mosquito control application will take place between 2 and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the neighborhoods west of South Greenville Street to South Bristol Street, and north of Edinger to McFadden Avenue. The mosquito spray will be distributed from backpacks,...
Water usage in California regions drops
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
coloradoboulevard.net
West Nile Virus Detected in Alhambra
Mosquitoes in Alhambra have tested positive for West Nile virus according to samples taken by the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affect residents in Los Angeles County. Tips to get rid of mosquitoes. Tip out stagnant water...
Washington Examiner
Recall of far-left DA Gascon threatened by 'failure' to follow law, group claims
District Attorney George Gascon's recall is being undermined by Los Angeles County officials who are not following the law, giving the prosecutor the edge, a campaign to unseat him explosively claims. The Registrar-Recorder’s Office is using illegal standards to verify and count recall petition signatures, increasing the odds that the...
KGET 17
Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Airlifted From Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency on Garnet Canyon Drive in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopter 22 was...
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit
The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
spectrumnews1.com
Homeless students face barriers as school returns
LOS ANGELES — As students prepare to head back to class, many are doing so without a home to call their own. LAUSD staff say they don’t yet have an exact number for the increase in homeless students enrolled this fall, but according to the California Department of Education, more than 7,500 students enrolled in LAUSD for the 2021 to 2022 school year were considered homeless.
KSBW.com
Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop
ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
Crime in WeHo rises by 38 percent
Vehicle burglaries on WeHo’s West Side drove the Part I crime rate up by 38 percent in July over the same month in 2021, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lt. Fanny Lapkin presented the Pubic Safety Commission with the latest data at their meeting Monday...
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
