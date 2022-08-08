Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Fatally Falls Off Cliff Fleeing New York Cops
A wanted New York man is dead after he ran from New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed one man died after he ran from troopers during a traffic stop in the upper Hudson Valley. Traffic Stop In Durham,...
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Everyone at Festival in the ADKS
A New York man - vehemently opposed to vegans and anything that has to do with the vegan lifestyle, was arrested on Tuesday after a series of harassing threats he made to organizers of a festival in Upstate New York scheduled for later this month. The aggressive threats were made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley’s Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens
Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots. On Wednesday, July 27, "The Academy," one of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors to the public. The Academy Is Officially Open in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York. On Monday,...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
1 of 3 missing Port Jervis women found safe
Authorities say 23-year-old Cheyenne McBride was found safe in Poughkeepsie Wednesday following a tip from someone who recognized her picture online.
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
boropark24.com
Boro Park Bachurim Rescued near Katrina Falls in Thompson
A group of twenty-four bachurim from a Boro Park yeshiva were vacationing in South Fallsburg and were hiking up the trail to Katrina Falls in Thompson. Several of them went off the trail at one point, and before they knew it, they had lost the trail. They alerted Hatzolah, which...
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building
Spotted lanternflies aren’t just back in New Jersey. It’s like a bug blitzkrieg. Jersey City resident Marc Wesson offered this video taken outside of a building where literally thousands upon thousands of them swarmed the sidewalks, the doors, the windows, the walls. Take a look below. This is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
Woman Found Dead Behind Newburgh Building, Police Say
Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found dead behind a building in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. According to Newburgh Police, a 55-year-old woman was located dead behind a building in the...
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0