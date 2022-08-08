GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT

Read full article on original website
Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
InvestorPlace
T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Stock Gains on Monkeypox Test News
The company is investigating the potential of creating a test for the virus. That includes weighing the technical and commercial feasibility of a test. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after announcing plans to investigate monkeypox tests. According to a press release from the in vitro...
NASDAQ
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insiders sold US$6.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
In the last year, many West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.
Analysts See Softened Timelines For CRISPR Therapeutics' Sickle Cell Candidate In US
Barclays says that CRISPR Therapeutics AG's CRSP Q2 FY22 earnings release was largely incremental, highlighting the progress of multiple clinical programs, including the goal of on-track regulatory submissions for CTX001 in SCD/BT by YE22 and CTA submission for VCTX211 (next generation) for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) in 2H22. Though investors...
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Reveals Pricing of $5 Million Public Offering, To Trade On Nasdaq Capital Market Tomorrow
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT recently announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
etfdailynews.com
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.51 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ
The NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts
One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.
NASDAQ
ETFGI Reports Global Hedge Funds Industry Had Net Outflows of $ 27.5B While Global ETFs Industry Had Net Inflows of $157.7B in Q2
LONDON — August 10, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the global Hedge Funds industry suffered net outflows of US$27.5 billion (source HFR) while the Global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$157.7 billion in Q2 2022. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry are US$5.04 trillion larger than the assets invested in the global hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2022. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
NASDAQ
Global Blood (GBT) to be Acquired by Pfizer, Misses on Earnings
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with pharma giant Pfizer Inc. PFE, wherein the latter will acquire GBT for approximately $5.4 billion. Owing to the proposed acquisition, GBT decided not to hold its scheduled call to discuss second quarter 2022 results. Per...
NASDAQ
Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?
Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
NASDAQ
Apellis (APLS) Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS reported a loss per share of $1.46 in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43. The company reported a loss of $2.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues were $16.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17...
Woonsocket Call
Molina Healthcare Receives Notice of Intent to Award Mississippi Medicaid Contract
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina”) announced that its Mississippi health plan subsidiary has been notified by the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) of its intent to award a Medicaid Coordinated Care Contract for its Mississippi Coordinated Access Program (MississippiCAN) and Mississippi Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) pursuant to the Request for Qualifications issued by DOM on December 10, 2021.
etfdailynews.com
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Raised by KBC Group NV
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 3,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 634,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 614,941 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,704,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,046,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ
OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss
Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
InvestorPlace
6 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
NASDAQ
The five-year loss for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 56% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
WeTrade, Roblox And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday
OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares fell 26.7% to $16.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. PetIQ, Inc. PETQ dipped 20.9% to $13.44 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast. Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 16.7% to...
