ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT

By Kahn Swick, Foti, LLC via Business Wire
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Stock Gains on Monkeypox Test News

The company is investigating the potential of creating a test for the virus. That includes weighing the technical and commercial feasibility of a test. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after announcing plans to investigate monkeypox tests. According to a press release from the in vitro...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NASDAQ

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insiders sold US$6.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
etfdailynews.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.51 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Pfe#Therapeutics#Gbt#Linus Business#Llc#Pfizer Inc#Company#Ksf Managing Partner
NASDAQ

The NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

ETFGI Reports Global Hedge Funds Industry Had Net Outflows of $ 27.5B While Global ETFs Industry Had Net Inflows of $157.7B in Q2

LONDON — August 10, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the global Hedge Funds industry suffered net outflows of US$27.5 billion (source HFR) while the Global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$157.7 billion in Q2 2022. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry are US$5.04 trillion larger than the assets invested in the global hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2022. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Global Blood (GBT) to be Acquired by Pfizer, Misses on Earnings

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with pharma giant Pfizer Inc. PFE, wherein the latter will acquire GBT for approximately $5.4 billion. Owing to the proposed acquisition, GBT decided not to hold its scheduled call to discuss second quarter 2022 results. Per...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NASDAQ

Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NASDAQ

Apellis (APLS) Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS reported a loss per share of $1.46 in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43. The company reported a loss of $2.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues were $16.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Woonsocket Call

Molina Healthcare Receives Notice of Intent to Award Mississippi Medicaid Contract

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina”) announced that its Mississippi health plan subsidiary has been notified by the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) of its intent to award a Medicaid Coordinated Care Contract for its Mississippi Coordinated Access Program (MississippiCAN) and Mississippi Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) pursuant to the Request for Qualifications issued by DOM on December 10, 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
etfdailynews.com

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Raised by KBC Group NV

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 3,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 634,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 614,941 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,704,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,046,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

6 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

The five-year loss for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 56% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

WeTrade, Roblox And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares fell 26.7% to $16.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. PetIQ, Inc. PETQ dipped 20.9% to $13.44 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast. Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 16.7% to...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy