Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
City of Xenia may soon increase number of small livestock people can own
XENIA — The City of Xenia may soon allow people to own more chickens and bunnies. Since 2016, the city has allowed its residents to own small livestock and have up to four animals on their property. Recently someone asked the city to increase that number to six. “The...
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
—–––– Arrangements are being made for a game of ball between the clerks of Sidney and the saloon keepers and bar tenders. The game will probably be played Thursday afternoon next week. Fred Conner has charge of the game. —–––– The Miami Gas...
dayton.com
8 quirky facts you might not know about Dayton’s suburbs
What do Johnny Appleseed, canned ham shaped trailers and concrete lions have in common?. All of them have a story related to the Miami Valley. Here’s a look at 8 intriguing anecdotes from our communities:. 1. Englewood: Lookalike letters. The original name for Englewood, founded in 1841, was Harrisburg....
dayton247now.com
Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley
WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club
🍴💚Robert Shepherd of Wilmington said his favorite memory at The Pine Club was eating his first steak after coming home from Vietnam. He said his “go to” meal is a medium rare filet with a great bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. “(It’s) just a treat we can’t...
Daily Advocate
Versailles named Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown 2022-2023
VERSAILLES — Versailles named in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023. Versailles is a village located in west central Ohio with a population of 2,700. The Village of Versailles website says “we are small in size, but large in opportunities” and it is the opportunities Versailles provides for “people, pride, and progress” that allowed it to be named this year’s Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023 alongside Athens, Bellefountaine, Kent, and Perrysburg stating these hometowns embody the qualities that make life in Ohio special.
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:45 p.m.: loud music. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a loud party/music in the 12100 block of Ash Drive in Minster. -12:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call. TUESDAY. -10:25 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters responded to conduct a wash down in the 6600 block of Main...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Outrider stays active to save horses
XENIA — Christina Smith made a quick assessment of the situation on Wednesday where two horses roamed free on the grandstand track at the Greene County Fair and acted swiftly. Working as an outrider during the harness racing program, she saw one of the horses heading toward an open...
dayton.com
TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley
A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
Sidney Daily News
Gathering school supplies
Kim Mayes, left, of Hillsboro, takes donations out of a cart pushed by Ethan Clem, 15, of Jackson Center, in front of Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mayes was accepting donations for the Salvation Army of Shelby County’s Stuff the Bus event. Collected school supplies will be given to Shelby County students. Clem is the son of Beth and Andy Clem.
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
Comments / 2