Out of the past
—–––– Arrangements are being made for a game of ball between the clerks of Sidney and the saloon keepers and bar tenders. The game will probably be played Thursday afternoon next week. Fred Conner has charge of the game. —–––– The Miami Gas...
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
County record
-11:45 p.m.: loud music. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a loud party/music in the 12100 block of Ash Drive in Minster. -12:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call. TUESDAY. -10:25 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters responded to conduct a wash down in the 6600 block of Main...
Two residents receive Sidney Fire’s Life Saver Award
SIDNEY — Two young people were honored Monday night with the Department of Fire & Emergency Services Life Saver Award during the Sidney City Council meeting. Nine-year-old Taylyn Davis and his cousin, Kaniya Marcus, 20, were presented with the Life Saver Award at the top of the meeting. Marcus is currently away at college and was unable to attend in person, but a family member streamed the ceremony via FaceTime so she could see in real time the event. Her sister Kiara Marcus accepted the award in her physical absence.
After-hours LPN joins EverHeart Hospice team
GREENVILLE — Becca Brinley has been hired to the EverHeart Hospice care team as an after-hours licensed practical nurse (LPN). Hospice care has always intrigued Brinley. She has worked alongside hospice throughout her nursing career, and it always stood out as a special job. Eventually, her cousin began working in the hospice field. Hearing her stories and learning how much she loved the field inspired Brinley to pursue a hospice career.
11 vie for Little Miss Bremenfest title
NEW BREMEN — The 2022 Little Miss Bremenfest Pageant will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1:30 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at the New Bremen High School. This year, 11 girls going into first grade, will compete for the title of 2022 Little Miss Bremenfest. The girls are judged on poise and personality, dance performance, stage appeal, and a stage question.
Steer sells for $225,000
COLUMBUS — Ten — yes 10 — new records were set Sunday during the Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions. And two of them belong to local youth representing their 4-H clubs. Tears flowed as Ryleigh Egbert, of Botkins, watched her Grand Champion Market Beef sell...
Auglaize United Way names executive director
WAPAKONETA — The United Way of Auglaize County board of directors has named Deb Zwez of Wapakoneta the new executive director of the organization. Zwez began to serve in her new role on Aug. 1. Zwez most recently served as publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News; she...
City record
-8:46 p.m.: warrant. Honorio Serrano Quezada Jr., 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -7:24 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 1300 block of Hill Top Avenue. -4:30 p.m.: voyeurism. Carl Maurice Johnson, 23, of Troy, was arrested and charged with voyeurism.
Mercy’s Reign to perform
SIDNEY — One of the No. 1 gospel music groups, Mercy’s Reign, will perform Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10:45 a.m. at Calvary United Baptist Church located at 9480 N. County Road 25A, Sidney. Members of the group are Lisa Wheat, Willie Church and Scott Trammell. Born and raised...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Karysa J. York, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Keshawn Jair Cortes Stafford, 25, of Troy, was charged with driving under...
Safely preparing for a safe school year
SIDNEY — As another school year rapidly approaches, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger wants to address several topics to make Sidney and Shelby County a safer community. “With the start of school, buses and children walking to school will soon be on the streets during the early mornings and afternoons. Additionally, athletic practices and competitions are taking place. With some increased awareness and preparation; we can help our schools and students have a safe and enjoyable return to the school year,” Hollinger said.
Council waves noise ordinance for Civil War Living Weekend
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney is preparing for the upcoming September Civil War Living History Weekend by waving the prohibition of noise or firearm discharge during the event. Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance Monday evening that will suspend the discharge of firearms and noise ordinances specifically during...
Just chilling out
Three fawns chill out next to the Sidney Veterans Center on Tuesday, Aug. 9. There was a fourth fawn, not pictured, also hanging out with the young gang.
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for felonious assault, domestic violence and importuning, among other charges, on Thursday, August 4. Michael J. Flynn, 36, of Eden, New York, was indicted on the improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, for having a loaded Sig Sauer P365 9 mm handgun and ammunition in a motor vehicle while under the influence; operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Photos: Fort Loramie finishes 1st at Covington Bucc Invitational
Fort Loramie’s Morgan Pleiman putts on the 12th green during the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Pleiman shot a personal-record 84. She was one of five Loramie golfers who set personal records. Rounding out Fort Loramie’s top four scorers were Carlie Goubeaux with an 86, Aubrey Turner with an 89 and Laura Gusching with a 100. Fort Loramie won the invitational by shooting a 359, 19 strokes ahead of second-place Versailles. Russia participated and finished sixth with a 421. Riverside finished seventh with a 446 and Anna finished 11th with a 466.
‘Cabaret!’ cast ready for performances
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will presents “Cabaret!” a musical and fully immersive dinner theatre experience Aug. 12-14. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.
Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research revealed at conference
DAYTON — With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease today, researchers are working tirelessly to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, prevention strategies and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia. “There is great progress in Alzheimer’s and dementia research,” said...
Photos: Russia wins Kendig Memorial
Russia’s Ross Fiessinger watches after teeing off during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua as Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas, back left, and Fairlawn’s Seth Jones watch. Fiessinger shot a 76 and helped the Raiders earn a first-place finish with a 311 score, which is a program record. The previous record was a 318. Fiessinger’s score was a personal record. Dom Francis shot 75 for the Raiders while Felix Francis shot 79 and Vince Borchers shot 81. Ballas also set a personal and program record for Fort Loramie with a four-under 68. Jones set a personal record with an 83. Fort Loramie finished second with a 312.
Boys golf preview: Fort Loramie has big expectations
Fort Loramie’s boys golf team missed out on a state berth last year after qualifying in 2019 and 2020. The squad is aiming for a state berth this year with five lettermen returning. “We’ve got talent at the top of the roster and depth all the way through,” 15th-year...
