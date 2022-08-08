Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
933kwto.com
Lebanon Men Charged In Barn Burglary
Two Laclede County men have been charged in connection with a burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies arrested five people after a report of suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. The owner of the barn was out-of-town. Two men, 44 year old Jeffrey Jones and 44 year old...
933kwto.com
Woman Arrested Following Suspected Arson of Meth Lab in Springfield
Springfield Police have a woman in custody, as authorities believe she set fire to a suspected meth lab. Jennifer Buttram faces charges of arson and unlawful use of a weapon after officers say she arrived at a home on Delaware Avenue on August 9 and threatened a resident with a knife.
933kwto.com
New Location for COVID Testing in Springfield
COVID 19 testing open to the public will be moving to a new location beginning Monday, August 15th. According to a release from the Springfield Greene County Health Department, “COVID-19 testing will be moving to the Springfield-Greene County Health’s Bengsch Building (227 E. Chestnut Expy)…Members of the public can still make COVID-19 testing appointments at COVIDTesting417.com. Hours of operation for testing will remain the same from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will be by appointment only.”
933kwto.com
Missing Juvenile Alert From Wright County
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office have issued a missing juvenile alert. 12-year-old Maxwell Robbins is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with long, shaggy hair. He was last seen at his residence at Parks Creek Road in Grovespring on Wednesday. Anyone with any information as to...
Comments / 0