COVID 19 testing open to the public will be moving to a new location beginning Monday, August 15th. According to a release from the Springfield Greene County Health Department, “COVID-19 testing will be moving to the Springfield-Greene County Health’s Bengsch Building (227 E. Chestnut Expy)…Members of the public can still make COVID-19 testing appointments at COVIDTesting417.com. Hours of operation for testing will remain the same from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will be by appointment only.”

2 DAYS AGO