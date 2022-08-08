ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

big12sports.com

OSU, TCU and UT To Participate In 2023 College Baseball Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas – Three Big 12 baseball programs participate in the 2023 College Baseball Showdown as it returns to the Home of the Texas Rangers February 17-19, 2023. The three-day tournament features Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas facing off against three programs from the Southeastern Conference.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

South Oak Cliff ready to defend Class 5A state title

DALLAS - South Oak Cliff's Golden Bears said they are ready to defend their state title as they get ready for the upcoming high school football season. Last season's victory in the 5A title game marked Dallas ISD's first football championship in more than 60 years.
DALLAS, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Sports
Wylie, TX
Oklahoma State
Wylie, TX
247Sports

Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment

It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Meet Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen

51 of our nation's most talented young women will compete for thousands of dollars in college scholarships this week right here in Dallas for Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition. Paige chats with J-Belle Kimbrell, who will represent Texas this week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort
PROSPER, TX
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you're looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek
DALLAS, TX

