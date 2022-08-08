ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases

Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The Houston Doctor Who Foretold America’s Health Care Woes in 1995

Editors’ note: As we approach our fiftieth anniversary, in February 2023, we will, every week, highlight an important story from our past and offer some perspective on it. I wrote “Not What the Doctor Ordered” in 1995, which seems a lifetime ago by any standard, but especially when it comes to the world of medicine. The story predated not only the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, but also the wrangling over health care that happened in between then and now. (In the article, I mention “the failure of the Clinton plan,” and it took me a few minutes just now to recall Hillary’s doomed attempt at revamping the medical landscape in that era.) It was inspired by a much-beloved, old-fashioned neighborhood doc in Houston, the kind who knew not only his patients but also his patients’ kids and most of his patients’ friends, who were also his patients and, often, his friends. His waiting room could sometimes seem like another familiar stop in a Montrose neighborhood full of familiar stops.
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?

HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?. We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits. The researchers looked at taking a walk...
METRORapid University Corridor: New faster connection

HOUSTON – METRO is answering their riders’ calls for better connectivity. The METRORapid University Corridor Project will be a one-seat ride that could significantly improve the two-hour ride from the Westchase District all the way to Cashmere Gardens and connect students to Houston Community College, St. Thomas, University of Houston and Texas Southern University.
Houston ISD needs more equipment for active shooter situation, superintendent says

After saying that Houston ISD was not prepared for an active shooter situation last week, HISD Superintendent Millard House II said that his administration is putting several items on the board’s Thursday meeting that would allow them to purchase necessary equipment. The equipment includes 200 rifles and ballistic shields...
Fort Bend County hosts emergency preparedness meeting

As greater Houston gets closer to the heart of hurricane season, Fort Bend County is hosting a meeting Monday night to give the community information on how to be prepared. County officials will also share how residents can get involved in taking on leadership roles organizing and preparing for natural disasters.
Montgomery County approves proposed 2022 tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate

To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will propose a tax rate of $0.3764…
MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER

1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.

