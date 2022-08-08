Read full article on original website
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases
Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Katy's mandatory water restrictions meant to ease strain on system, officials say
KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is spreading the message of mandatory water restrictions on social media and physical signs throughout the community. Drought conditions are at “Stage 3,” or severe levels. "Not good for the grass,” said resident Gwen Foster. She's barely keeping some...
UHD, H-E-B Offering Students Bacterial Meningitis Vaccine On Campus With Deferred Payment Option
The University of Houston-Downtown, in partnership with H-E-B, will host the H-E-B Pharmacy on campus Thursday, Aug. 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Welcome Center, offering low-cost bacterial meningitis vaccines for all incoming UHD students who have not yet received theirs. Proof of the vaccine is required...
The Houston Doctor Who Foretold America’s Health Care Woes in 1995
Editors’ note: As we approach our fiftieth anniversary, in February 2023, we will, every week, highlight an important story from our past and offer some perspective on it. I wrote “Not What the Doctor Ordered” in 1995, which seems a lifetime ago by any standard, but especially when it comes to the world of medicine. The story predated not only the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, but also the wrangling over health care that happened in between then and now. (In the article, I mention “the failure of the Clinton plan,” and it took me a few minutes just now to recall Hillary’s doomed attempt at revamping the medical landscape in that era.) It was inspired by a much-beloved, old-fashioned neighborhood doc in Houston, the kind who knew not only his patients but also his patients’ kids and most of his patients’ friends, who were also his patients and, often, his friends. His waiting room could sometimes seem like another familiar stop in a Montrose neighborhood full of familiar stops.
Battle to come over $1.2 billion bond proposal by Harris County leaders
HOUSTON - It's been a full week since the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioner's Court voted to ask local taxpayers for permission to borrow an additional $1.2 billion - a bond issue aimed at improving roads, parks, and public safety infrastructure. "I know well where folks want to see...
Success! Harris County clerk helps families obtain vital records for back-to-school
The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) served dozens of families and issued 200 birth certificates during its second annual Back-to-School Birth Certificate Saturday events. This program is dedicated to help families obtain the necessary records to enroll their children in school. So far, HCCO has issued almost 1,200 birth certificates this summer.
Free safety sessions for the public at National Asian Peace Officers’ Association symposium here
Drawing hundreds of officers from across the nation, the National Asian Peace Officers’ Association symposium is taking place downtown through Thursday, Aug. 11, with free public access to its exposition and job fair at the Marriott Marquis Hotel at 1777 Walker Street. The public is also welcome to attend,...
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Social media beef, possible weed sale lead to deadly shooting in NW Harris County, investigators say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. According to officials with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the call came in at about 3 p.m. A man said he shot his neighbor on Terra Canyon Lane, which...
Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?
HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?. We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits. The researchers looked at taking a walk...
METRORapid University Corridor: New faster connection
HOUSTON – METRO is answering their riders’ calls for better connectivity. The METRORapid University Corridor Project will be a one-seat ride that could significantly improve the two-hour ride from the Westchase District all the way to Cashmere Gardens and connect students to Houston Community College, St. Thomas, University of Houston and Texas Southern University.
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
Houston ISD needs more equipment for active shooter situation, superintendent says
After saying that Houston ISD was not prepared for an active shooter situation last week, HISD Superintendent Millard House II said that his administration is putting several items on the board’s Thursday meeting that would allow them to purchase necessary equipment. The equipment includes 200 rifles and ballistic shields...
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled and refused to refund deposit
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
‘This is a health and safety issue’: Raw sewage flushing from Heights home into neighbors’ front yard
HOUSTON – A murky mess of raw sewage is filling a large hole in the 700 block of E 7th Street in the Heights area. When Hunter and Kyla Linn flush their toilets or run water, they say the wastewater fills a hole across the street in front of their neighbors’ homes.
Fort Bend County hosts emergency preparedness meeting
As greater Houston gets closer to the heart of hurricane season, Fort Bend County is hosting a meeting Monday night to give the community information on how to be prepared. County officials will also share how residents can get involved in taking on leadership roles organizing and preparing for natural disasters.
Five years after Harvey, a solution to the flood threat from the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs remains a long way off
The most popular solution to the flooding threat from the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs is a massive underground stormwater tunnel. It would cost billions of dollars and remains more than a decade away from the start of construction. Listen. The Addicks and Barker Reservoirs protected Houston for more than 70...
Montgomery County approves proposed 2022 tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will propose a tax rate of $0.3764…
MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER
1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
