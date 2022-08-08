ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

Enrique de Carvajal
2d ago

The goal of the Democratic Party is the destruction of the United States from within beginning with letting violent criminals run amok for the explicit purpose of victimizing citizens so they’ll become amenable to every radical policy and transformation Democrats wish to employ to destroy the United States.

PIX11

NY Gov. Hochul signs Holocaust survivors support legislation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new law in New York aims to support holocaust survivors, 40,000 of whom call the Empire State home. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed the legislation into law. Over $2 million will be poured into services that will benefit the survivors, some of whom live in poverty or lack access […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox40jackson.com

New York to scrap ‘inmate’ in favor of ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law

New York state law will no longer refer to prisoners as “inmates” and will instead call them “incarcerated individuals,” according to a new law. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Monday. She argues that removing the term “inmate” will help to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore

Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation to Address Economic Inequalities Facing Transgender New Yorkers

Governor Hochul today signed legislation (S.5933-A/A.8133) that will direct the Department of Labor to conduct a study on the statewide employment rate of trans individuals in the state, in consultation with the Division of Human Rights. This study will be used to determine whether there is a disparity of employment rates between transgender New Yorkers and other residents in New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Gov. George Pataki expects crime will resonate with New York voters

In 1994, Republican George Pataki unseated Democratic incumbent Mario Cuomo in the governor's race in part with a pledge to tackle crime and public safety in New York. Now, nearly 30 years later, Pataki sees parallels in the campaign for governor as Republican nominee Lee Zeldin pushes a public safety message.
POLITICS
nypressnews.com

Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

AOC's district saw 57% increase in major crimes under tenure

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found. The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven "major" crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Promote Job Opportunities in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that will increase public awareness on job opportunities in New York State. Legislation (A.8458A/S.6803A) will authorize the New York State Department of Labor to develop a public awareness campaign that will promote the New York State Job Bank. The New York State Job Bank is an online resource maintained by the NYSDOL to connect job seekers with over 250,000 jobs across all industries.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank

A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns

Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
longisland.com

Attorney General Announces Guilty Plea of Hempstead Woman Who Stole Deceased Mother’s Pension Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Hempstead resident Cynthia Rozzell for stealing over $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, Mary Garrett, by the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) between May 2014 and May 2020. Rozzell pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree before the Honorable Judge William Little in Albany County Court, with sentencing expected on October 4, 2022. Judge Little issued a restitution order for $240,000.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
wnypapers.com

Attorney General James, State Police Superintendent Bruen announce conviction & sentencing of phony attorney

Andrew Schnorr, who defrauded individuals in Buffalo by posing as attorney, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation and ordered to pay thousands in restitution. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen on Friday announced the conviction and sentencing of Andrew Schnorr, 39, for practicing law without a license and defrauding New Yorkers in Buffalo. Despite never graduating from a law school nor passing a state bar exam, Schnorr posed as a licensed attorney and represented clients at legal proceedings. Schnorr, who previously pled guilty to unauthorized practice of law (a Class E felony), was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $7,800 in restitution.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy