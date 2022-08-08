Read full article on original website
West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
West Virginia Board of Education approves State Superintendent’s transfer to the Schools for the Deaf and Blind
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education approved State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to a new job. On Tuesday, the WVBOE approved Burch’s transfer to be the new superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Burch’s salary in his new position will be $142,327. Burch has been […]
10 authors who were born in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
How to become a teacher as WV’s educator shortage worsens
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDEP) reported that there were 1,196 vacant teaching positions within the state. This year, that number is expected to reach 1,500. Kanawha County Schools (KCS) alone faces a shortage of 170 educators. KSC Superintendent Tom Williams, says, “We need elementary teachers, we […]
West Virginia neonatal abstinence syndrome case to be heard by Mass Litigation Panel
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Lawyers who represent approximately 600 West Virginia children who were exposed to opioids while in the womb say they have now obtained a referral of cases to the West Virginia Judiciary’s Mass Litigation Panel. The panel consists of seven active or senor status circuit court judges who hear cases with the […]
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Heritage Cannabis Expands Entry to the U.S. Cannabis Market in West Virginia Through Relationship with Harvest Care Medical
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is pleased to announce a relationship with Harvest Care Medical, LLC, a leading grower, processor, and provider of top-quality medical cannabis products in the state of West Virginia, with ten dispensary licenses of which two are currently in operation. Harvest Care was granted one of ten...
New West Virginia law protects fossil fuel industry interests
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s new law that protects the coal and natural gas industries is suddenly getting nationwide attention. The law targets banks and other financial institutions that are defunding investments in coal, oil and natural gas. Those banks are also not loaning fossil fuel companies money, either. So, the state has already […]
Southern W.Va. Business Hub Tackles Workforce Challenges With Addiction Recovery Training Program
A fourth Fruits of Labor Cafe and Bakery will open later in August in Beckley. The company formalized a program focused on helping employers create work spaces that are recovery friendly. The program is called Communities of Healing. It was started by Fruits of Labor owner Tammy Jordan, as a...
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. Officials said the application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help...
AARP West Virginia cheers proposed prescription drug negotiations
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The debate continues over the controversial Inflation Reduction Act spending bill in Washington, but one West Virginia group is very happy. For years, advocates have argued that Medicare should be able to negotiate with drug companies to get lower prices. The VA is already allowed to do that for veterans. Under […]
West Virginia one of the worst states to have a baby
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West Virginia is number 43 overall, beating out […]
First responder agencies awarded funds by West Virginia American Water
West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 7, 1864: In what became known as the Battle of Moorefield, Union troops under Gen. William W. Averell attacked the headquarters of Gen. Bradley Johnson. The Confederates were routed and fled south into the town; the Union captured 500 men and 400 horses.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Closer To State’s Limit
COVID-19 cases in the state have remained around 3,000 active cases for weeks, but hospitalizations continue to climb. West Virginia reached 399 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, bringing the state that much closer to the predetermined statewide capacity of 500 coronavirus hospitalizations. “We have moved our number back to 500 to do...
Hospitalizations in State Due to COVID-19 Reaching Critical Numbers as Planning for Worst Set by Officials
While many debate numbers as it relates to COVID-19 in the state and across the country, one number that is hard to debate is hospitalizations. And today, Gov. Jim Justice sounded the alarm of concern on that front during his COVID press conference. “We’re one (patient) short of 400 folks...
