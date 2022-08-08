ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

WSAZ

West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Board of Education approves State Superintendent’s transfer to the Schools for the Deaf and Blind

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education approved State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to a new job. On Tuesday, the WVBOE approved Burch’s transfer to be the new superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Burch’s salary in his new position will be $142,327. Burch has been […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

10 authors who were born in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WOWK 13 News

How to become a teacher as WV’s educator shortage worsens

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDEP) reported that there were 1,196 vacant teaching positions within the state. This year, that number is expected to reach 1,500. Kanawha County Schools (KCS) alone faces a shortage of 170 educators. KSC Superintendent Tom Williams, says, “We need elementary teachers, we […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

New West Virginia law protects fossil fuel industry interests

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s new law that protects the coal and natural gas industries is suddenly getting nationwide attention. The law targets banks and other financial institutions that are defunding investments in coal, oil and natural gas. Those banks are also not loaning fossil fuel companies money, either. So, the state has already […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTV

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. Officials said the application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help...
HOUSE RENT
WOWK 13 News

AARP West Virginia cheers proposed prescription drug negotiations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The debate continues over the controversial Inflation Reduction Act spending bill in Washington, but one West Virginia group is very happy. For years, advocates have argued that Medicare should be able to negotiate with drug companies to get lower prices. The VA is already allowed to do that for veterans. Under […]
INCOME TAX
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia one of the worst states to have a baby

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West Virginia is number 43 overall, beating out […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
virginiatraveltips.com

6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
EDUCATION
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 7, 1864: In what became known as the Battle of Moorefield, Union troops under Gen. William W. Averell attacked the headquarters of Gen. Bradley Johnson. The Confederates were routed and fled south into the town; the Union captured 500 men and 400 horses.
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Closer To State’s Limit

COVID-19 cases in the state have remained around 3,000 active cases for weeks, but hospitalizations continue to climb. West Virginia reached 399 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, bringing the state that much closer to the predetermined statewide capacity of 500 coronavirus hospitalizations. “We have moved our number back to 500 to do...
PUBLIC HEALTH

