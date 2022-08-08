Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Scottsville police in search of vehicle following burglary at Pharmacy Arts
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville police say they are looking for vehicle in connection to a burglary. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 around 3 a.m., the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road in Scottsville was burglarized. According to the sheriff’s department, the vehicle in the photo is a vehicle of interest.
wcluradio.com
Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident
PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
whvoradio.com
Name Released, Second Suspect Wanted In Logan County Home Invasion
The name of a man that was shot during a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st has been released and authorities are looking for a second man in connection to the incident Tuesday morning. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie...
WTVQ
Man who died in Hardin County trooper vehicle pursuit identified
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a fiery vehicle crash after a pursuit by a Kentucky State Police trooper in July has been identified as Douglas Mullins of Louisville. KSP identified the 42-year-old Wednesday. The incident occurred Monday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. after a trooper...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs, Dunnville residents charged following Columbia police investigation
A contraband and drug trafficking investigation by the Columbia Police Department in neighboring Adair County came to an end on Monday. The investigation began back on May 4th of this year when officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by deputy jailers there. After...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow man arrested after alleged road rage incident
CAVE CITY — A man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly flashed a handgun toward another vehicle. Police said they were dispatched to Happy Valley Road in reference to a road rage incident. Officers made contact with the vehicles involved at Ace Hardware in Cave City. Sammie D....
wdrb.com
Man identified in fatal Kentucky State Police pursuit in Hardin County
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in Hardin County in July has been identified. According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Kia Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
wnky.com
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
wcluradio.com
Search for escaped Barren inmate continues
GLASGOW — Troopers with Kentucky State Police continue to search for an escaped inmate from Barren County. The inmate was identified as 33-year-old Donald P. Shelton. He was assigned to a work release along Hiseville Park Road, according to a news release from state police, and walked away from the area just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
myq104.com
Jury Indicts Two for Narcotics possession
The Columbia Police Department concluded a contraband and drug trafficking investigation that had previously begun on May 4 of this year. Officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by Deputy Jailers. After a preliminary investigation, evidence was presented to the grand jury with two...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
fox17.com
Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
WBKO
Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WSMV
Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose. In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation. It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed...
wcluradio.com
Jerry Harvey
Jerry L. Harvey, 77, of Temple Hill, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Shanti Niketan Hospice Home, Glasgow. He was the son of the late Joe and Marie Taylor Harvey. He was of the Baptist faith, having attended Temple Hill Baptist Church for several years, and Calvary Baptist Church for many years.
theloganjournal.com
Portion of 31W Bypass in BG to be closed next week
A Bowling Green Municipal Utility (BGMU) project will temporarily close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green next week. The U.S. 31-W Bypass will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 13 Avenue beginning Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. The roadway is expected to open by afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. The work schedule is weather dependent.
