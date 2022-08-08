ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

wcluradio.com

Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident

PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
PARK CITY, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released, Second Suspect Wanted In Logan County Home Invasion

The name of a man that was shot during a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st has been released and authorities are looking for a second man in connection to the incident Tuesday morning. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man who died in Hardin County trooper vehicle pursuit identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a fiery vehicle crash after a pursuit by a Kentucky State Police trooper in July has been identified as Douglas Mullins of Louisville. KSP identified the 42-year-old Wednesday. The incident occurred Monday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. after a trooper...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Crime & Safety
wcluradio.com

Glasgow man arrested after alleged road rage incident

CAVE CITY — A man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly flashed a handgun toward another vehicle. Police said they were dispatched to Happy Valley Road in reference to a road rage incident. Officers made contact with the vehicles involved at Ace Hardware in Cave City. Sammie D....
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

Man identified in fatal Kentucky State Police pursuit in Hardin County

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in Hardin County in July has been identified. According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Kia Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Search for escaped Barren inmate continues

GLASGOW — Troopers with Kentucky State Police continue to search for an escaped inmate from Barren County. The inmate was identified as 33-year-old Donald P. Shelton. He was assigned to a work release along Hiseville Park Road, according to a news release from state police, and walked away from the area just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
myq104.com

Jury Indicts Two for Narcotics possession

The Columbia Police Department concluded a contraband and drug trafficking investigation that had previously begun on May 4 of this year. Officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by Deputy Jailers. After a preliminary investigation, evidence was presented to the grand jury with two...
COLUMBIA, KY
fox17.com

Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
GALLATIN, TN
WBKO

Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose. In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation. It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed...
wcluradio.com

Jerry Harvey

Jerry L. Harvey, 77, of Temple Hill, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Shanti Niketan Hospice Home, Glasgow. He was the son of the late Joe and Marie Taylor Harvey. He was of the Baptist faith, having attended Temple Hill Baptist Church for several years, and Calvary Baptist Church for many years.
GLASGOW, KY
theloganjournal.com

Portion of 31W Bypass in BG to be closed next week

A Bowling Green Municipal Utility (BGMU) project will temporarily close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green next week. The U.S. 31-W Bypass will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 13 Avenue beginning Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. The roadway is expected to open by afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. The work schedule is weather dependent.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

