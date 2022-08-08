ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

New St. Johns High School still under construction, but ready to open next Monday

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJKA1_0h9cX61s00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County is getting a new high school and it’s opening next Monday.

That is a few days past the official start of school for the county.

Action News Jax got a tour of the new home of the Beachside Barracudas a week ahead of the grand opening.

Construction on the new Beachside High School began in 2020 and is still ongoing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

While school leadership had hoped to begin on the official first day of school, the call was made to push the start date back.

“This main building here will be done within the next few days,” said Principal Greg Bergamasco.

Bergamasco said despite outward appearances, the school is ready.

“Our first orientation is on Thursday and this place will be in tip-top shape by Thursday awaiting those freshmen to come in,” said Bergamasco.

The school features some state-of-the-art technology, including large monitors in each classroom.

It will also be home to the district’s first biomedical and pre-veterinary academies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In addition, the school will introduce the region’s first global logistics and supply chain management academy.

Bergamasco said the ongoing construction at the school provides a unique opportunity for the students to gain first-hand experience.

“We have textbooks that are going to be delivered here. They’re going to be helping in moving our textbooks throughout our campus,” said Bergamasco.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

St. Johns County is growing at the fastest rate in the state.

While the school may be starting with 1,200 students and no senior class, Bergamasco expects the school will soon reach its full capacity of 2,500 students..

“For us as a staff, if we always put kids first, and put that as our mission, no matter what happens here, you know we can overcome any obstacle. So, I think if our mission here is kids, which for everybody here it’s about, You know we will be able to meet any challenge that growth may have for us,” said Bergamasco.

Construction will likely continue throughout the fall semester, but Bergamasco does anticipate all the school’s buildings and facilities will be open to students and fully operational beginning in January.

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Growth, vacancies, safety, LGBTQ policies: St. Johns County Schools superintendent discusses new school year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Wednesday is the first day of school in St. Johns County and students, teachers and parents may notice some new things this year. The rapid growth of the county impacting schools is one of the major issues St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson points to as students return. Last year two new schools opened in the district and this year one new one, Beachside High School, is opening. Forson says there are about 2,000 new students this year and there were about 3,000 new students last year.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'Code Wiz' opens in St. Johns County

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Code Wiz is a new franchise with the first store in Florida opening right here on the First Coast. Rebeca Rodriguez and her family are diving head first into this new tech business. “When we were looking for something to embark on we really wanted...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
Saint Johns County, FL
Education
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beachside High School
Action News Jax

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

United Way of Northeast Florida names new CEO

The United Way of Northeast Florida is turning to one of its former executives as its next leader. Melanie D. Patz, its former vice president of community impact, will be the nonprofit’s next president and CEO. The nonprofit announced its selection Aug. 9. Patz will start Sept. 26. Patz...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students

A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

104-pound catfish breaks state record in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. — A Mississippi man has broken a 1997 record for the state’s heaviest catfish. Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish Tuesday using a trotline on the Mississippi River near Natchez. The fish is larger than the trophy record blue catfish of 101 pounds caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
News4Jax.com

Jana becomes a mermaid at St. Augustine Aquarium

Recently we went to St. Augustine Aquarium to partake in their Snorkel Adventure, shark painting experience, and explored the grounds. Oh, did we mention that Jana also became a mermaid?. The aquarium has been a labor of love for co-founders Shawn and Kathy as they have been passionate about marine...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
107K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy