Detroit Lakes, MN

We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota

We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Spice Boys kick grilling up a notch

DETROIT LAKES — Grill masters, rejoice: The Spice Boys are kicking flavor up a notch for grilled-food lovers in Detroit Lakes. The new barbecue supply house, located at 1148 Washington Avenue, offers dry rubs, sauces for steaks, brats and wings, marinades, and seasonings. The store also has a variety of grills and grilling supplies.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Tanya Tucker
Miranda Lambert
Nick Couzin Leaving KVRR: Where Is the Sports Director Going?

Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
FARGO, ND
Addie's Royal Cupcake Stand Grows Even Bigger In Its 10th Year

A long-time charity event is growing to new royal heights this year. Addie’s 10th Royal Cupcake stand is Tuesday afternoon. Addie Lorezel, her mom and friends spent the weekend baking three thousand cupcakes from scratch. You can hang out with costumed princesses and villains and buy cupcakes to support...
MOORHEAD, MN
Miss Northwest Pageant set for Aug. 14 at Detroit Lakes Middle School

DETROIT LAKES — The Miss Northwest Pageant will take place at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 14, on the stage of Detroit Lakes Middle School's George Simson Auditorium. The reigning Miss Northwest, Katrina Bugge of Thief River Falls, and Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen Hanna Beck, of Perham, will be crowning their successors at the conclusion of the pageant.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Ellen Cromwell-Cecrle

Ellen Cromwell-Cecrle, 79, died on March 13, 2022 in Sun City West, Arizona, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ellen was born in Memphis, Tennessee, 1942, to Lucius and Dorothy Cromwell. The family moved frequently when Ellen was a child but settled outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania, by the time Ellen was in junior high. In 1960, Ellen graduated from nearby Hempfield High School.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Mandan Native "Nobody Takes The Time To Look"

About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
MANDAN, ND
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
Warren Nunn

Warren Alfred Nunn, 98, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022. Warren was born to Herbert and Minnie (Conklin) Nunn on March 7, 1924, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He was the second of four children. Warren will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
Judy Paju

Dec. 5, 1958 - Aug. 8, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Judy Paju, 63, Perham, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 8, in her home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
PERHAM, MN

