Energy Industry

marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Fortune

The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’

Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
