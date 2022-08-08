Read full article on original website
Related
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
I cut my energy bill by $330 per month with a simple trick that takes seconds before leaving my house for work
ENERGY bills continue to rise as record-setting heat hits all parts of the country. Millions of people are looking for ways to save money on their energy bills without sacrificing comfort. While some states have offered energy rebates and free air conditioning, most people are stuck paying more than they...
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’
Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?
Social Security COLAs are based on the increase in third-quarter inflation as measured by the CPI-W. Some experts predict the 2023 COLA could be close to 11%. It's possible, though, that the COLA could be in the ballpark of 7% if inflation moderates in the third quarter. You’re reading a...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Comments / 0