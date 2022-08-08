Read full article on original website
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
RS Recommends: This Retro Marshall Bluetooth Speaker Is Finally $50 Off
Click here to read the full article. For music fans, there’s never been a better moment to invest in a powerful, portable speaker. Brands from Bose to Sonos have helped make it easier to stream playlists on the go with new Bluetooth speakers that sound great and last for hours on end. But if you’re shopping for one that combines rugged durability with the kind of rock & roll sound and style you get with an amp, Marshall has discounted some of its top-rated Bluetooth speakers this week, including one of our editors’ favorite: the Emberton. Amazon Buy: Marshall Emberton Speaker $119.99 Marshall...
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
CNET
Outfit Your Whole Home for Less Through This Philips Hue Lighting Sale
Are you looking for a modern, convenient addition to your home? Smart lights may be just what you need. With Philips Hue smart lighting, you can easily light your entire house and you can control the lights from your phone or smart device. Right now Woot has a lot of...
CNET
NASA Caught a 'Sun-Diving' Comet Crashing Into Our Star
Gravity: hard to live with it and inconceivable to imagine the universe without it. A comet got caught at the hot end of that punchline over the weekend when the cosmic snowball was captured careening into the sun early Sunday by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory. "The doomed comet was...
CNET
Scientists Investigate Reverse Lightning Bolt That Touched the Edge of Space
On May 14, 2018, a tempest straight from The Twilight Zone rained over Oklahoma. Rather than scatter the Earth with jagged lightning bolts, the shrouds of dense clouds powering this storm spit one 50 miles upward, far enough to graze the ionosphere, or the edge of space. This violent, backward burst of electricity would soon be classified as one of nature's most mysterious atmospheric phenomena: A gigantic jet.
CNET
The 2022 Motorola Razr Arrives in China With a Bigger Screen, Second Camera
The Motorola Razr is making another comeback. Motorola just announced a new version of its Razr foldable phone with a dual-lens main camera, a larger 6.7-inch screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The device will be available in China on Aug. 11, coming just after Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
Digital Trends
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
The Verge
Samsung launches its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 phones
Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The update comes only a few weeks ahead of Android 13’s expected release, and just a few days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Like the operating system it’s powered by, the One UI 5 beta looks like a relatively small update that adds some customization options, tweaks to notifications, as well as new accessibility and security settings.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone has a compact clamshell design & FlexCam feature
Take selfies or shoot hands-free videos at various angles with the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone. Thanks to the FlexCam feature, this foldable is optimized for most popular social media platforms. In fact, you can actually take high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen with the upgraded Quick Shot. Ideal for content creators and vloggers, this smartphone makes recording videos a breeze. The main benefit of having this smartphone is its effortless design that can help you do your daily tasks, such as taking calls or texting, even without opening your phone. Additional features include a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass, and glossy metal frames. Available in 4 amazing colors, this smartphone comes with storage options up to 1 terabyte.
Business Insider
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more comfortable fit and supports hi-res audio — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has announced its latest pair of high-end wireless earbuds: The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds feature a smaller design than the older model, and they promise improved audio quality. You can preorder the Galaxy Buds2...
The Verge
Lucid unveils new ‘Stealth Look’ for its luxury electric Air sedan
Lucid Motors is leaning into the dark side with a new trim package called “Stealth Look.” The subdued styling option, which features a total of 35 new exterior design cues, will be available for the full range of Air electric vehicles starting this week. The changes include mirror...
CARS・
CNET
Grab These Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $110 and Save $40
Having a great pair of wireless earbuds can come in handy in many instances. Wireless earbuds are a great way to cancel out noise while working out at the gym or while you're going for a run. They can also help you focus on schoolwork or on tasks while you're on the job. If you want to tune out the world and just get lost in music, you can do that too. When it comes to wireless Bluetooth earbuds, some key features to look for are noise cancellation, water resistance, battery life, smooth pairing to devices, and clear a microphone. Thankfully this pair of earbuds from OnePlus has all you could need and more, and it's on sale right now.
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
TechSpot
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with smaller form factor, improved ANC and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio go up for pre-order
In a nutshell: Samsung as part of its late summer Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled an updated version of its high-end Buds Pro earbuds. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a compact, ergonomic design that is 15 percent smaller compared to the original Buds Pro, measuring 19.9mm x 21.6mm x 18.7mm and tipping the scales at just 5.5g.
RS Recommends: The Portable Record Player Everybody Loves Is Marked Down to Just $49
Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been looking for an easy way to play your vinyl, or just want some retro-inspired decor for your space, the popular Victrola Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player is on sale right now for just $49 at Amazon. The three-speed, belt-driven record player plays 33 1/3, 45 and 78 rpm discs, and can also be paired to your phone to stream music through the turntable’s built-in speakers. The Bluetooth connectivity can pick up your phone’s signal from more than 30 feet away. Amazon Buy: Victrola Vintage Suitcase Record Player $48.98 The record player’s suitcase design lets you...
ZDNet
Improved Flex Mode, Taskbar turns Samsung's new foldables into mini laptops
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold phones are most notable for their ability to fold down the middle like a notebook. The phone's folding ability gives consumers a larger screen while still being the size of a normal handset when folded. To spice things up, Samsung's newest release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with two usability upgrades: an improved Flex Mode and a new taskbar, both of which turn the portable 2-in-1 device into a miniature laptop.
CNET
T-Mobile Makes Its Home Internet Open to Everyone, but With Data Limit Catch
T-Mobile is expanding its Home Internet product, announcing on Tuesday that it is opening it up to anyone who can get T-Mobile service where they live. The new service, called Home Internet Lite, starts at the same $50 per month T-Mobile has previously charged. However, with Lite your data cap at that price is 100GB per month.
