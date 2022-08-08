ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter Landing CDD not moving forward with second PWAC

The Sumter Landing Community Development District board of supervisors is not interested in revisiting the prospect of creating a second Project Wide Advisory Committee. The current committee instead will continue to operate under the 20-year agreement approved by each of the districts south of County Road 466 in 2019, said Sumter Landing CDD chairman Mike Berning.
THE VILLAGES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract

Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New type development considered for Inverness

On the face of it, Myrtles by the Lake is just another proposed, small housing project in Inverness. But that’s on the face of it. The proposed “pocket community” would consist of 12 homes and be geared toward active seniors, and includes shared amenities such as access to Lake Henderson, a kayak launch site, fire pit, and gazebo.
INVERNESS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter Commission approves fees for emergency services

The Sumter County Commission took another step to prepare for the county operated Sumter County Fire and EMS to begin ambulance transports. Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved setting rates, user fees and related charges for fire and emergency medical services. The board adopted rates of:. • $500 per trip, per...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Wastewater spill at city lift station

Spillage of 252,000 gallons of wastewater occurred on July 20 – 21, 2022, from the “50 Lift Station,” located on the north side of Cortez Blvd, just west of Broad Street / Hwy 41. According to Director of Public Works Paul Booth approximately 248,000 gallons were recovered and the remaining amount was diluted by heavy rains.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Windmill#Infrastructure#Commercial District#Urban Construction#Pwac#Gerken Stone
villages-news.com

Two key positions created to help smooth ambulance transition in The Villages

Two key positions have been created ahead of The Villages Public Safety Department taking over ambulance service on Oct. 1. The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously voted to create the two new positions within The Villages fire department as it prepares to take over responsibility for EMS transport services.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Big crowd shows up to learn about anticipated rebuilding of Paradise Recreation Center

A big crowd showed up at Wednesday morning’s Amenity Authority Committee meeting at Savannah Center to learn about the anticipated rebuilding of Paradise Recreation Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The Villages was established in 1984. It saw a major renovation in 2006. Director of Recreation John Rohan remembered starting his long career in The Villages in the early 1990s at Paradise Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager known for mermaid mural ordered to bring her co-mingled colors into compliance

A Villager known for a mermaid mural and bright colors on her home has been given 30 days to bring her co-mingled colors back into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, appeared Wednesday afternoon in a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Loomer crushes Webster in Villagers for Trump straw poll

Challenger Laura Loomer has crushed Congressman Daniel Webster in a Villagers for Trump straw poll. Villagers for Trump, in a straw poll conducted Tuesday night at Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Loomer by 89.07 percent to the 10.2 percent garnered by the incumbent GOP Congressman. The two will square off in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary. It’s a winner-take-all contest as there is no Democrat on the November ballot.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill

Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’

A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy