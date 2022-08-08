Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter Landing CDD not moving forward with second PWAC
The Sumter Landing Community Development District board of supervisors is not interested in revisiting the prospect of creating a second Project Wide Advisory Committee. The current committee instead will continue to operate under the 20-year agreement approved by each of the districts south of County Road 466 in 2019, said Sumter Landing CDD chairman Mike Berning.
villages-news.com
Overgrown grass and weeds a problem at home in foreclosure in The Villages
Overgrown grass and weeds have become a problem at a home in foreclosure in The Villages. The home located at 1204 Zapata Place in the Village of Del Mar was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract
Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
Citrus County Chronicle
New type development considered for Inverness
On the face of it, Myrtles by the Lake is just another proposed, small housing project in Inverness. But that’s on the face of it. The proposed “pocket community” would consist of 12 homes and be geared toward active seniors, and includes shared amenities such as access to Lake Henderson, a kayak launch site, fire pit, and gazebo.
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter Commission approves fees for emergency services
The Sumter County Commission took another step to prepare for the county operated Sumter County Fire and EMS to begin ambulance transports. Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved setting rates, user fees and related charges for fire and emergency medical services. The board adopted rates of:. • $500 per trip, per...
hernandosun.com
Wastewater spill at city lift station
Spillage of 252,000 gallons of wastewater occurred on July 20 – 21, 2022, from the “50 Lift Station,” located on the north side of Cortez Blvd, just west of Broad Street / Hwy 41. According to Director of Public Works Paul Booth approximately 248,000 gallons were recovered and the remaining amount was diluted by heavy rains.
villages-news.com
Acute need for workforce housing near The Villages clashes with rural way of life
The acute need for workforce housing near The Villages is clashing with the vanishing rural way of life of residents who are already coping with some of the worst traffic in the tri-county area. Massive development on the drawing board for the tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
villages-news.com
PWAC agrees to spend nearly $200,000 for shade structure at recreation center
The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to spend nearly $200,000 for a shade structure at a recreation center in The Villages. PWAC approved a negotiated bid of $198,995 for the concrete-based, wood-frame covered shade pavilion to be constructed at Rohan Recreation Center. Director of Recreation John Rohan, for whom...
villages-news.com
Farm dogs in Sumter County lose exemption from public nuisance complaints
A mooing cow in rural Sumter County no longer is treated the same as a barking dog. No matter how much they may howl about it, farm dogs lost their exemption from public nuisance complaints after action Tuesday night by Sumter County commissioners. The county’s public nuisance ordinance exempted all...
villages-news.com
Royal residents take on new adversary after holding off Turnpike threat
With a potential extension of the Florida Turnpike now on hold, Royal residents set their sights Tuesday on a proposed residential development of 527 homes as the latest threat to their historic black community. The Highland Homes family housing project is planned for 157 acres along County Road 229 west...
villages-news.com
Two key positions created to help smooth ambulance transition in The Villages
Two key positions have been created ahead of The Villages Public Safety Department taking over ambulance service on Oct. 1. The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously voted to create the two new positions within The Villages fire department as it prepares to take over responsibility for EMS transport services.
villages-news.com
Big crowd shows up to learn about anticipated rebuilding of Paradise Recreation Center
A big crowd showed up at Wednesday morning’s Amenity Authority Committee meeting at Savannah Center to learn about the anticipated rebuilding of Paradise Recreation Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The Villages was established in 1984. It saw a major renovation in 2006. Director of Recreation John Rohan remembered starting his long career in The Villages in the early 1990s at Paradise Recreation Center.
villages-news.com
It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood
Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
villages-news.com
Villager known for mermaid mural ordered to bring her co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural and bright colors on her home has been given 30 days to bring her co-mingled colors back into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, appeared Wednesday afternoon in a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
Sumter County announces plan to start construction activities on County Road 229
Preliminary construction activities will start on Monday, Aug. 15 on County Road 229. Lane closures will be utilized with flagging operation during the daytime hours. Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way. The anticipated completion of the project is February 2023. County Road 229 from State Road 44...
villages-news.com
Loomer crushes Webster in Villagers for Trump straw poll
Challenger Laura Loomer has crushed Congressman Daniel Webster in a Villagers for Trump straw poll. Villagers for Trump, in a straw poll conducted Tuesday night at Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Loomer by 89.07 percent to the 10.2 percent garnered by the incumbent GOP Congressman. The two will square off in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary. It’s a winner-take-all contest as there is no Democrat on the November ballot.
villages-news.com
Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill
Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
