Retail

State
New Jersey State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
GOBankingRates

Here Is the Minimum Wage in Every State

The minimum wage is a legally set minimum amount that employers must pay their employees to be within the law. While most states have their own state minimum wage, in states that have not set one, they must accord with the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. See...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Patrick Lavery
New Hampshire Bulletin

Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told

WASHINGTON – Witnesses in a Tuesday hearing detailed to a U.S. Senate committee how investors and stagnant wages are driving an eviction and housing crisis across the U.S.  The chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, said that families are being priced out of buying homes, and rising […] The post Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

The best, worst states for health care in 2022: report

Depending on where they live, some Americans have better health care options than others. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for health care in 2022. For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on their...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

The map that reveals the American dream is over? Salary needed to buy the median US home is now $76K - and the typical family cannot afford a house in 35 of country's 50 biggest cities

A family making the median national income can no longer afford the typical house in 35 of the country's 50 biggest cities, according to a new study. Based on home price data from the first quarter of the year, the salary needed to afford the median US home stood at almost $76,000 - roughly $8,500 more than the typical household actually makes, according to an analysis from Visual Capitalism.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
ValueWalk

The State Of The Housing Market

Today’s U.S. housing market is a study in contradictions. After a stretch of strong and often frenetic activity by buyers during the pandemic period, sales have been in a slump. Housing inventory, which was in acute short supply before the pandemic, is slowly starting to become a bit more bountiful.
REAL ESTATE
