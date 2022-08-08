ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in Vermont

By Chris Gardner
 2 days ago
There’s a new chapter in Ezra Miller ’s legal woes. The 29-year-old actor, best known for playing The Flash , a superhero in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home.

According to a police report posted online, Vermont State Police were notified May 1 of a potential burglary when residents on County Road in Stamford, Vermont reported that “several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present.” Following an investigation that included taking statements and reviewing surveillance videos, police found probable cause to charge Miller.

The actor was “ultimately located” at 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 7, and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 26. It’s unclear if Miller knows the residents of the home that was burglarized. The police report cites Miller’s place of residence as Stamford, Vermont.

The latest charge comes after Miller was arrested in April in Hawaii and booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, per the Hawaii Island Police Department. The incident reportedly occurred when Miller was attending a get-together at a private residence and “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead,” per police.

That came on the heels of a March arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii. Despite the arrests and swirl surrounding Miller’s alleged behavior, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav said last week that the studio is committed to theatrical releases for a number of DC films including the Miller-fronted The Flash .

“We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them,” Zaslav said in reference to films like The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods . “We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

The Flash is set for release on June 23, 2023.



