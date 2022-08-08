ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

CPAC poll, speakers indicate Newsom at top of GOP's mind

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365A2g_0h9cWGJ200

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Without even being there, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was one of the biggest stars of last weekend’s massive Republican conference in Dallas.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The American Conservative Union from Thursday through Saturday held its annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual nationwide gathering of conservative activists and officials. The convention has increasingly become a platform for the far-right arm of the Republican party. This year’s speakers included former President Donald Trump , Texas Sen. Ted Cruz , Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and My Pillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell .

Newsom was referenced by multiple speakers, including Republican Congressional candidate and California State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who made him the focal point of his five-minute speech.

"Gavin Newsom's California is not a model to the nation. It is a warning to the nation," Kiley said to audience cheers during his five-minute speech.

Kiley, a Rocklin assemblyman who is campaigning to represent California’s new third district, ran against Newsom in last year’s recall election, which the governor won easily. Kiley garnered 3.5% of the vote.

The clearest evidence which showed Newsom has the GOP's full attention was from a straw poll of CPAC attendees, where one of the questions asked who they thought would be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024. Newsom was the clear leader, with 37% of respondents voting that they think he will be the party's candidate. Michelle Obama finished second at 16%, followed by Hilary Clinton and President Joe Biden, who each tied at 8%.

The poll, with respondents comprised entirely of conference attendees, has no predictive value. CPAC visitors are among the most strident conservatives in the country, and extremely unlikely to vote in a Democratic presidential primary. However, the survey does suggest Newsom’s strong relevance within the GOP's national conscience.

Newsom in recent weeks has been trying to expand his national profile, launching politics advertisements in Florida and Texas criticizing each states' conservative policies.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 4

Benny Angelo
1d ago

he can't even run his own State decently there's so many problems in California he just worried about becoming president but we already got one of them in office

Reply(1)
4
Related
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
SFGate

California's Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpac#Election State#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Republican#Kcbs Radio#The Republican Party#Congressional#California State#Democratic
KTVU FOX 2

This is how long it takes to go broke in California

LOS ANGELES - How much money do you have saved in your bank account? Would it be enough to keep you afloat if you were out of a job?. If your answer was no, we hope you aren't living in California, where unsurprisingly your dollar won't go too far for too long.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

High-School Clay Target League Shuts Down in Wake of New California Gun Law

A new California law imposing civil fines on organizations that advertise any “firearms-related product” that makes firearms “appealing to minors” has caused a popular youth target shooting league to suspend operations. Faced with fines of up $25,000 for “any and each instance” of advertising firearms-related products under House Assembly Bill 2571, the California State High School Clay Target League (CASHCTL) posted on its website that it has been forced to close down.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Report: California doesn't emphasize speedy jobless benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies “do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly,” according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office. The report said payments were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

California Governor Insults Oklahoma

California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy