Green Bay, WI

Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team

An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Even Aaron Rodgers knows that Packers stock is worthless

I’ve long believed that Aaron Rodgers and I have more things in common than not. (Now that he’s kinder and gentler, that may no longer be the case.) Here’s one thing we definitely agree on: Packers stock is worthless. The topic emerged during Rodgers’s appearance on Pardon...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Heart-wrenching playoff losses to 49ers still haunt Rodgers

The 49ers have developed a habit of ending the season of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, they've done it four times. “I’m hurt by all the playoff losses,” Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King in the latest "Football Morning in America" column. "... The 49ers game in 2013 hurts."
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers furious after blunt vaccination question

Longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and the former MVP has been pretty open about it since it was revealed that he mischaracterized his COVID-19 vaccination status last year. But during a recent interview, Rodgers got a little uncomfortable when questioned about the ramifications of his vaccination decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear

Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season

NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Comment On Packers Stock Is Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers are the NFL's only publicly owned team. However, investing in the organization doesn't give shareholders any actual power over Aaron Rodgers and other players. On the Pardon My Take podcast, Rodgers called the stock "a piece of paper that has zero actual value." The Packers probably...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Five Packers players who’ve gone missing in training camp

There are some Green Bay Packers players we haven’t heard much about during training camp. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but notable nonetheless. Throughout Green Bay Packers training camp, we’ve repeatedly heard about incredible plays made by the likes of Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, and Jaire Alexander.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Packers
Dennis Raabe

Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr Show

As a new Packer Season is upon us, every long-time fan has special memories regarding games attended at Lambeau, legendary players you have met, and experiences that you had that were only possible because you were a Packers Fan. One of my favorite memories was of my weekly attendance at the Bart Starr Show during the late 70s through the early 80s.
GREEN BAY, WI

