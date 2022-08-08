Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest why he likes beating the Bears every year
Aaron Rodgers is public enemy no. 1 in Windy City because of the yearly heartbreak he and the Green Bay Packers bring to the Chicago Bears. However, don’t expect the iconic QB to feel any pity or regret. On the contrary, Rodgers finds joy in beating the Bears every...
Popculture
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
NBC Sports
Even Aaron Rodgers knows that Packers stock is worthless
I’ve long believed that Aaron Rodgers and I have more things in common than not. (Now that he’s kinder and gentler, that may no longer be the case.) Here’s one thing we definitely agree on: Packers stock is worthless. The topic emerged during Rodgers’s appearance on Pardon...
Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Heart-wrenching playoff losses to 49ers still haunt Rodgers
The 49ers have developed a habit of ending the season of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, they've done it four times. “I’m hurt by all the playoff losses,” Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King in the latest "Football Morning in America" column. "... The 49ers game in 2013 hurts."
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Yardbarker
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
Packers Sign Micah Abernathy, Give Him Instant Snaps
The USFL helped new safety Micah Abernathy resurrect his NFL dreams.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers furious after blunt vaccination question
Longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and the former MVP has been pretty open about it since it was revealed that he mischaracterized his COVID-19 vaccination status last year. But during a recent interview, Rodgers got a little uncomfortable when questioned about the ramifications of his vaccination decision.
Aaron Rodgers jabs 49ers, Raiders in podcast with Barstool Sports
Aaron Rodgers joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” and delivered a couple of quick jabs at the 49ers and Raiders while reminiscing about the 2005 NFL Draft.
‘I was thinking about it’: Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals almost quitting football before college
Aaron Rodgers will go down in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pick up a football. A clear testament to this fact is how the Green Bay Packers superstar is still dominating the league at age 38. As it turns out, however, Rodgers almost didn’t even become...
NFL・
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear
Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018. But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign. The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season
NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.
NFL・
Packers: Aaron Rodgers could be wrong about preseason take for one reason
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t see the value in playing a few preseason snaps, but that’s what led to criticism last season. Veteran status in the NFL often secures certain privileges such as “vet days off“, when many elder statesman of the league take an understandable break.
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Comment On Packers Stock Is Going Viral
The Green Bay Packers are the NFL's only publicly owned team. However, investing in the organization doesn't give shareholders any actual power over Aaron Rodgers and other players. On the Pardon My Take podcast, Rodgers called the stock "a piece of paper that has zero actual value." The Packers probably...
Five Packers players who’ve gone missing in training camp
There are some Green Bay Packers players we haven’t heard much about during training camp. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but notable nonetheless. Throughout Green Bay Packers training camp, we’ve repeatedly heard about incredible plays made by the likes of Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, and Jaire Alexander.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr Show
As a new Packer Season is upon us, every long-time fan has special memories regarding games attended at Lambeau, legendary players you have met, and experiences that you had that were only possible because you were a Packers Fan. One of my favorite memories was of my weekly attendance at the Bart Starr Show during the late 70s through the early 80s.
Comments / 0