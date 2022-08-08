Arlington ISD rolls out Security Tracker on website

In time for the new school year, the Arlington ISD is rolling out a new real-time emergency information service.

It's called the Security Tracker , and it's accessed directly from the Arlington ISD's homepage.

"Parents, community (and) staff from other buildings can get information real-time whenever we have an emergency such as a lockdown," said Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.

The Security Tracker is intended to consolidate all emergency information, and there's nothing to sign up for.

"We would notify people through text message, but not everybody signed up for the text message alert," Cavazos noted. "We notify on Facebook and other social media, and not everybody had access to those things."

The district will still use those services and will continue to send out push notifications to those who sign up for them.

Dr. Cavazos said just as importantly, the Security Tracker will eliminate the spread of misinformation.

"In the past, if there was a lockdown at one of our schools, parents would call the school and would become frustrated that no one answers the phone," Cavazos said. "No one's going to answer the phone during the lockdown situation. Or they would drive by the school because they heard or assumed that there was something going on because they saw police cars."

