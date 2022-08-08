ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Mother killed after being hit by car while biking in Carlsbad; toddler on bike with her unhurt

By Angelina Hicks
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A 35-year-old mother who was struck by an SUV as she and her toddler rode an electric bike Sunday afternoon has died, Carlsbad police said Monday.

The woman's 16-month-old daughter was on the bike with her when they were struck by a Toyota 4Runner near Carlsbad High School. The child did not appear injured, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

The collision occurred near at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street around 5:45 p.m., police said.

The mother sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died Monday. Police did not release her name in a news release confirming her death.

The driver of the 4Runner, a 42-year-old woman, was not injured, authorities said. She remained at the scene and talked with investigators.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash, police said. The department has not provided further detail about the incident.

Police are continuing the investigate the crash, and asked that witnesses to it contact police Cpl. Matt Bowen at (442) 339-2282.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
Carlsbad, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Bike#Police#Traffic Accident#Carlsbad High School#Cpl
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy