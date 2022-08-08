Mother killed after being hit by car while biking in Carlsbad; toddler on bike with her unhurt

A 35-year-old mother who was struck by an SUV as she and her toddler rode an electric bike Sunday afternoon has died, Carlsbad police said Monday.

The woman's 16-month-old daughter was on the bike with her when they were struck by a Toyota 4Runner near Carlsbad High School. The child did not appear injured, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

The collision occurred near at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street around 5:45 p.m., police said.

The mother sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died Monday. Police did not release her name in a news release confirming her death.

The driver of the 4Runner, a 42-year-old woman, was not injured, authorities said. She remained at the scene and talked with investigators.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash, police said. The department has not provided further detail about the incident.

Police are continuing the investigate the crash, and asked that witnesses to it contact police Cpl. Matt Bowen at (442) 339-2282.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .