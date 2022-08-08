ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man booked on murder charge in North Las Vegas

By David Charns
 5 days ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police took a man into custody on Monday in connection with a man’s shooting death last month, officials said.

Kenneth Warner, 59, faces charges of open murder and owning a gun by a prohibited person, records showed.

Police said Warner was arrested for the shooting in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, north of Carey Avenue, on July 18. One man found deceased from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police did not reveal any more information about what led them to their suspect.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Jail records initially identified Warner as a 17-year-old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 7

Debra Pellersels
5d ago

parents need to pay attention to their kids and know what they are up to. this is so out of control

Reply
9
Thomas E Artis
5d ago

Can't by a beer or cigarettes legally but somehow gets a gun is becoming more an epidemic everyday

Reply
5
Marly Duran
5d ago

Glad the police got him. There are too many guns in the wrong hands and a lot of them come from those "responsible gun owners" who don't lock them up. If you're a gun owner make sure your guns are safely stored.

Reply(2)
3
 

