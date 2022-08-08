Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for early-morning murder on city's west side

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a man wanted for a murder on Detroit’s west side over the weekend.

Authorities say the murder happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of LaSalle – in the area of Rosa Parks and Chicago Boulevards.

Officials have not released any details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.

Detroit police on Monday afternoon released a sketch of a suspect in the case.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 34 or 35 years old. He’s approximately 5-foot-6, 165 lbs., with a medium complexion and stocky build. Officials say the suspect has a bald head, black mustache and a long, full beard.

The suspect has dark brown eyes and has cuts under his right eye and on his upper lip, police officials said.

He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and dark shorts. He was said to be armed with a handgun, potentially a compact 9mm.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the sketch or knows something about the murder is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All Crime Stoppers tipsters will remain 100% anonymous.