247Sports

"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year

At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Montgomery 5-stars James Smith, Qua Russaw name top six

Alabama is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star edge Qua Russaw, the Montgomery (Ala.) Carver duo announced on Friday afternoon. The other schools involved include: Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. "I felt like it would be a good school to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Social media reactions to UF landing a commitment from 4-star DL Kelby Collins

The Florida Gators have landed their biggest commitment thus far in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Saturday afternoon when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins picked UF over finalists Alabama and Georgia. This commitment is huge in many ways for the Gators. First, the Gators add a Top100 talent to their class, on top of him being an elite talent on his now, he's also been a target at a position of need. Finally, the Gators go into the state of Alabama and pluck a target for the Crimson Tide, who their staff wanted.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage

Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group

“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1

South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines out with wrist injury

The wide receiver depth for the Hawkeyes continues to get thinner. On Friday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines has a wrist injury and will miss the first part of the season. Vines has been a standout in the early portion of fall camp and with all of the injuries mounting up for wide receivers-- it puts Iowa in an interesting predicament.
IOWA CITY, IA

