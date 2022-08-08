A Voice For The LGBTQ+ Community

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- School is back in session and Silver State Equality is launching their LGBTQ+ student advisory council for high school students. To tell us more about it, JC Fernandez talks with Andre Wade with Silver State Equality.

Spiro Aleksi
1d ago

LGBTQ been around since Roman and Greek empire over 2000 years ago . Why today they trying to convince everyone about their beliefs and lifestyle ? stop rubbing it in everyone faces everyday please

