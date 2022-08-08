The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Splash News

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.

The billionaire shared a vlog on TikTok in which she explained that she planned to visit “all of the makeup factories” to “check on new Kylie Cosmetics stuff coming” while in the country for 24 hours. The video then transitioned from a clip of Jenner in a car to another that showed her wearing a lab coat with her long, black hair worn down, and observing and testing product ingredients without gloves. The mom of two was filmed mixing a shimmery substance and powder, as well as what appears to be concealer or foundation. She was also seen using cotton swabs and applying pressed powder samples to her hands.

On Instagram, Jenner shared additional photos along with the same video, but her followers seemed to be less than impressed with her “behavior” in the lab. “Wow um no PPE” one user wrote, with another noting that Jenner was “mixing” and “handling” cosmetics while “ignoring basic health and safety” procedures.

“No hairnet or gloves, really?” added another user, while someone else commented that Jenner’s “long, manicured nails with exposed jewelry” should have been “covered with gloves” as “we don’t know what’s under those fake nails!” Others joked that they should “expect” Jenner’s hair to come with her new products while another expressed, “I just see so many lab rules not being followed.”

Kevin James Bennett, Emmy Award-winning makeup artist was one notable commenter, who wrote under one of Jenner’s IG posts, “Working with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) is part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab without a hair net…AND GLOVES.” He went on, adding, “Why are you gaslighting your followers?” he asked. “And what ignorant lab let you touch things without following proper sanitation protocols?”

Jenner responded to the backlash by commenting under Bennett’s most recent IG post that called out her ensemble in the lab. She wrote, “kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree. this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

And it didn’t stop there. Bennett responded, continuing to point out that Jenner is not a “cosmetic developer,” and that if she “didn’t want her feelings hurt” that she should have not broken “rules that protect people’s safety because you want a photo-op and your privilege gives you leverage.” He added, “And don’t lie about it when you get called out […] Just take responsibility for your mistake and move on.”

Jenner then went off-topic in her next reply, and gave a jab at the makeup artist’s name. “Oh, were you there Kevin?” she asked, and then pointed out that he shares a name with her dog, “Ugh, now I have to change my dogs name.” In return, Bennett added an eye-roll emoji and wrote, “Are you seriously going to lie and then troll me? Wow.”