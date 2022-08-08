Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Norton physical therapist turns side gig into booming cookie business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new small business is winning over Louisville hearts (and stomachs) one cookie at a time. Lizzie Kelly is the baker and owner behind Tin Lizzie Baked Goods. She grew up in Louisville attending Sacred Heart and Bellarmine. You can find her buttercream frosted sugar cookies...
WHAS 11
Pandemic-era free school lunch waiver ends
Legislators decided not to renew the program. Some Jefferson County Public Schools automatically qualify students for free or reduced lunches.
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
spectrumnews1.com
Down payment assistance program helping woman build generational wealth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Down payments and closing costs for houses can run tens of thousands of dollars. For some families, it can take years to save up that lump sum of money. Louisville Metro Government Office of Housing and Community Development is accepting applications for its Down Payment Assistance Program.
spectrumnews1.com
Man serving at addiction center that helped get his family back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every day is a good day to help someone on their road to recovery. “It changes clients’ lives,” said Chris Maguire. Ladies of Promise is an addiction treatment center in Louisville’s West End. It provides addiction education, counseling and transitional living. Chris...
WLKY.com
Papa Johns has a new menu item — and it doesn't have crust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Papa John's International Inc. is launching a new menu category with its latest innovation: Papa Bowls,according to Louisville Business First. Papa Bowls are essentially crustless pizzas, featuring Papa Johns' existing toppings — such as meats, cheeses, sauces and vegetables — oven-baked and served in...
WHAS 11
Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets
Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
New restaurant to open in Norton Commons; 'we couldn’t be more excited'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new café is set to open in mid-August and promises to be a blend of bistro and charcuterie; with quality service, aesthetically pleasing culinary and premier tastings. According to a press release, Board & You is set to open a new café in Norton...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
foodanddine.com
El Nopal, Black Olive Italian Grill divide Cardinal Center eatery space
El Nopal Mexican Cuisine Crittenden and a sister concept, Black Olive Italian Grill (cover photo), are sharing the square footage at 2745 Crittenden Drive once occupied by Cardinal Hall of Fame Cafe, which ended its run in 2021. At Louisville Business First, our friend and former F&D colleague Michael L....
wdrb.com
Cuban Bakery opens in Lyndon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bakery in Lyndon and is bringing some Latin flair. Gold Sweet Bakery is a Cuban bakery that specializes in Cuban desserts, Cuban sandwiches and pizza. The bakery is located at the corner of New La Grange Road and Lyndon Lane. Five years ago, the...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
Wave 3
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
wkyufm.org
Two-thirds of Kentucky counties remain at high risk for COVID-19
Two-thirds of Kentucky counties remain in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, as the most recent surge continues. A map on the Kentucky Department for Public Health website shows the majority of counties in the red as of Friday. That’s the highest level of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention model. The agency’s three-color system is based on new cases and hospitalizations.
WLKY.com
Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month
PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
wdrb.com
Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
wdrb.com
Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
