BALTIMORE – The Humane Society of Harford County is waiving adoption fees for all pets later this month as part of its parent organization's nationwide Clear The Shelters event.The week-long event runs from Saturday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 27.The goal of the annual drive, which is now in its eighth year, is to find warm and loving homes for all of the dogs, cats and other animals being cared for by the Humane Society.With the shelter nearly reaching capacity repeatedly this year, the Humane Society's leadership said the pet adoption drive could not come at a better time."Almost 3,000...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO