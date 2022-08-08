Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Bonnaroo announces 2023 dates
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will return yet again in 2023. The festival has been held every summer since 2002, except 2020 and 2021, which were cancelled for COVID-19 and weather, respectively. Thunder Radio is your source for local Bonnaroo ticket information and discount for next year’s festival. A date...
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
thunder1320.com
Raz’n Kids Consignment Sale is Wednesday through Friday in Manchester
The Raz’n Kids Fall/Winter Consignment Sale is slated for Aug. 10-12 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds in Manchester. Hours are 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12. There will be a public half price sale from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crowds return for opening weekend of the Williamson County Fair
More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this year's Williamson County Fair. The theme is 'An All-American Fair'.
Duncan receives All-National Honor Choir status
In the late summer months, the Tullahoma High School Music Department received some exciting news as junior Anne Duncan was named an All-National Honor Choir Member. “When I first learned that I was selected to the All-National Honor Choir, I was speechless. I immediately called my family and close friends to tell them. I just couldn’t believe that I had been selected. I am so excited that I get the opportunity to sing with other very talented people my age and learn new vocal techniques to improve my voice.”
WSMV
Jimmy Alexander, former Nolensville mayor, dies at 81
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The town of Nolensville, Tennessee is mourning the loss of former Mayor, Jimmy Alexander. Alexander was elected Mayor of Nolensville in 2010 and served until 2020. During his term, Alexander initiated the town’s first Public Works facility and helped create the Nolensville Recreation Center in 2015.
wilsonpost.com
Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship
Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunder1320.com
Catherine Joy Powell Salter
Mrs. Catherine Joy Powell Salter left her earthly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on February 13, 1930, in Summitville, TN, to the late William Oscar and Tennessee Caroline ‘Carrie’ Roberts Powell. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, William Clayton Powell and son-in-law, Dewey Lee Dodson, Sr.
WSMV
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
ucbjournal.com
New urologist, cardiologist join Cookeville Regional
COOKEVILLE — There will soon be another Dr. Moore joining the ranks of Cookeville Regional’s medical staff where he will be joined by Dr. Yatsynovich. Dr. Aaron Moore, urologist, is eager to help patients in Cookeville and the region with any urologic problems they may have. “I find...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County
Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
WSMV
Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
Unity Medical Center Opens New Location for Rural Health Clinic
Unity Medical Center in Manchester held a ribbon cutting and open house at Manchester Rural Health Clinic on Wednesday. Doctors, hospital officials and Manchester Chamber members were on hand to celebrate their new location at 482 Interstate Drive. This was done to merge all the various services into one building.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
wgnsradio.com
Home Prices have Greatly Increased in Murfreesboro as the Supply of Building Lots have Dropped
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The growth that Rutherford County has experienced has greatly increased home prices. The growth has also led to a lack of supply – that supply being lots to build new homes on…. Now, the cost of a new home is $500-thousand or more…. That was...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0