ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation

The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Abbott, TX
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Texas' Abbott tries to make his migrant bus plan even more of a spectacle

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is an agent of chaos. Over the last few months, Abbott has used his office to exacerbate immigration issues in his state and across the country in the run-up to his state's gubernatorial election in November. The Republican governor's plan centers on creating high-profile controversies involving the border to gin up outrage, and use that outrage to his political benefit.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Becomes a Meme Because of the Weather

Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has become a meme. I came across this when I found a Forbes article that mentioned Abbott’s meme was trending on Twitter. After searching on Twitter, there were few references about Governor Abbott and the meme. Maybe it will start to pick up but so far, there were few references online except for people pointing out the Forbes article. Forbes did mention the meme was on other social media channels as well.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Politics State#Politics Governor#American#Politico#The National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Jesse Watters: Liberal mayors are blaming Abbott for bussing migrants to their cities

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to liberal mayors being overwhelmed by the amount of migrants flocking to their cities on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Liberals love a radical agenda until it inconveniences them. They want to defund the police until their city gets burned down. They want green energy, but don't ask them to give up their private planes and SUVs. And they totally support open borders and sanctuary cities until a surge of migrants come to their backyard. This was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2017.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City

NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy