Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
newschannel20.com
Bailey gets Fraternal Order of Police endorsement
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Fraternal Order of Police had endorsed Senator Bailey for Governor of Illinois. According to the president of the Illinois chapter, they picked Bailey because he promises to repeal the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act states all defendants shall be presumed eligible for pretrial release unless...
newschannel20.com
Charge your car at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair announced on Tuesday that an electric vehicle charging station will be provided for fairgoers. The chargers will be located near Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street near Conservation World. There can be two electric vehicles charging simultaneously. “In...
newschannel20.com
Longer wait times for appointments at Illinois abortion clinics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The reversal of Roe v. Wade caused a surge in the number of out-of-state patients traveling to Illinois for abortions. Planned Parenthood of Illinois expects there will be an additional 14,000 out-of-state patients in southern Illinois alone, over a year-long period. Right now, there are only two clinics in that region, so people have to wait longer for an appointment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois teachers recognized at ISBE banquet
BLLOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — Three Central Illinois teachers were honored Saturday night at the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) 48th Annual Illinois Teacher of the Year banquet. Jacquelyn Douglas from CUSD4, Christy Scott from CUSD 8, and Kelly Truex from CCSD 118 were recognized as some of Illinois'...
newschannel20.com
How Indiana's abortion ban will affect Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Indiana has passed a near-total ban on abortions, with limited exceptions in the case of rape, incest or to preserve the mother's life. Indiana's governor signed the measure into law over the weekend. Abortion providers in Illinois believe this will bring more people into the...
newschannel20.com
IDOT releases new aviation system plan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has released its aviation system plan. The plan will identify the short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports. It marks the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. The plan will also...
newschannel20.com
93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Decatur plans to issue new ambulance licenses
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is nearing a decision on what companies will receive a license to operate ambulances in Decatur. The plan is that the new emergency medical services (EMS) provider would also serve the greater Macon County still. There are four interested EMS providers: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside...
newschannel20.com
Traffic changes for the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fair to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Illinois Department of Transportation will change the flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise.
newschannel20.com
'There was no real plan,' defense attorneys say in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Federal prosecutors said the two men on trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer connected with each other over their desire to kidnap government leaders and start a second American revolution. Adam Fox, a Grand Rapids man living in a vacuum...
Comments / 0