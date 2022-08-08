SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The reversal of Roe v. Wade caused a surge in the number of out-of-state patients traveling to Illinois for abortions. Planned Parenthood of Illinois expects there will be an additional 14,000 out-of-state patients in southern Illinois alone, over a year-long period. Right now, there are only two clinics in that region, so people have to wait longer for an appointment.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO