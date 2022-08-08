According to authorities in Louisiana, a mother is accused of stabbing her two young children, killing one, Radar has learned.On Aug. 7, Janee Pedescleaux, 31, allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son in New Orleans, police said.Neighbors told WVUE that the children’s father rushed to the home after he saw a since-deleted post on Pedescleaux's Instagram that showed the mother in a blood-soaked tank top crying and saying, “I’m dying. My children is dead. I’m dying! I’m done with life!”The station reported the father broke a window at the house and climbed inside to rescue the injured children.He then rushed his boy and girl to an area hospital, where the girl later died from her injuries.Pedescleaux was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to WVUE.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO