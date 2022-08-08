Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Video shows father trying to save the lives of his 2 stabbed children, NOPD arrests mother
New information has been released following the double stabbing that killed a 4-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old brother in critical condition in the 9th Ward. The person who New Orleans Police say stabbed the children? Their own mother.
‘Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every family — ours is no different,’ family speaks out after police accuse mother of stabbing her children
On Sunday, 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was arrested and charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Paris, and the attempted murder of her 2-year-old son, Jay'Ceon. On Tuesday, the Pedesclaux family issued a statement following the incident, suggesting mental illness played a significant role in the incident.
Arrest reports detail horrific scene inside home where children were stabbed
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say Janee Pedesclaux slit the throats of her young children and made several video calls to their father before sharing a video of herself dripping in blood on social media. Her four-year-old daughter would later die at the hospital, and the 2-year-old son remains in...
power98fm.com
Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody
Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody. The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today.
Mother In New Orleans Accused Of Stabbing Her Two Children, Killing One, Police Say
According to authorities in Louisiana, a mother is accused of stabbing her two young children, killing one, Radar has learned.On Aug. 7, Janee Pedescleaux, 31, allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son in New Orleans, police said.Neighbors told WVUE that the children’s father rushed to the home after he saw a since-deleted post on Pedescleaux's Instagram that showed the mother in a blood-soaked tank top crying and saying, “I’m dying. My children is dead. I’m dying! I’m done with life!”The station reported the father broke a window at the house and climbed inside to rescue the injured children.He then rushed his boy and girl to an area hospital, where the girl later died from her injuries.Pedescleaux was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to WVUE.
A New Orleans mother facing charges for stabbing her children
A mother is in jail for allegedly stabbing her four-year-old daughter to death and critically injuring her 2-year-old boy.
Father of children stabbed by mother was fighting for custody, court records show
NEW ORLEANS — The stabbings happened on Law Street where balloons and a stuff animal have been placed outside the front door. According to court records, the father of the two children expressed concern for the kids safety months ago. A devastated uncle shared photos of his beloved 2-year-old...
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
Mother accused of stabbing children had restraining order against her
NEW ORLEANS — More information is coming out about the mother accused of stabbing her children, specifically regarding the history and custody battle between her and the children's father. Court records show Janee Pedesclaux, 31, pled guilty to property damage this April, the same month the children's father filed...
'Unspeakable' - family of stabbed children cite mental health, social media in statement
NEW ORLEANS — The family of a young boy and girl who were stabbed this weekend are saying that a toxic combination of mental health issues and social media are causing many of the ills and violent acts facing society today. The family of Paris and Jay'Ceon Roberts issued...
No explanation for cop in French Quarter refusing to help woman being raped
New Orleans Police are not saying why an officer apparently refused to help a woman being raped on a street corner in the French Quarter, despite a witness begging him to stop the apparent crime.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
WDSU
Houma toddler killed last month celebrated by family
THIBODAUX, La. — It was a celebration of life and love. Monday would’ve been the third birthday for Ezekiel Harry, the toddler whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma. His father says he wasn’t expecting to wish his son a happy birthday at a...
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
Video shows ATV in violent collision with deputy after chase; charges downgraded
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Criminal charges against an 18-year-old New Orleans man after he struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy while fleeing on an ATV have been downgraded from attempted murder to aggravated second-degree battery as dash cam video of the collision and additional evidence did not support the higher charge in the eyes of prosecutors and a grand jury.
Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions
NEW ORLEANS — Video of an off-duty NOPD officer being beaten and allegedly robbed leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The NOPD says they responded to the 700 block of Saint Louis Street early Monday morning. Security video from a nearby business shows the scene at 2:52 a.m. In...
fox8live.com
Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday (Aug. 9) identified several recent victims of violent crime. On July 29, officials say Dwayne Lloyd, 23, was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:49 p.m. Police released surveillance video images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.
2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, was reported missing.
