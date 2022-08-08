ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

MyArkLaMiss

'Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every family — ours is no different,' family speaks out after police accuse mother of stabbing her children

On Sunday, 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was arrested and charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Paris, and the attempted murder of her 2-year-old son, Jay'Ceon. On Tuesday, the Pedesclaux family issued a statement following the incident, suggesting mental illness played a significant role in the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
power98fm.com

Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody

Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody. The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RadarOnline

Mother In New Orleans Accused Of Stabbing Her Two Children, Killing One, Police Say

According to authorities in Louisiana, a mother is accused of stabbing her two young children, killing one, Radar has learned.On Aug. 7, Janee Pedescleaux, 31, allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son in New Orleans, police said.Neighbors told WVUE that the children’s father rushed to the home after he saw a since-deleted post on Pedescleaux's Instagram that showed the mother in a blood-soaked tank top crying and saying, “I’m dying. My children is dead. I’m dying! I’m done with life!”The station reported the father broke a window at the house and climbed inside to rescue the injured children.He then rushed his boy and girl to an area hospital, where the girl later died from her injuries.Pedescleaux was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to WVUE.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lootpress

New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
WDSU

Houma toddler killed last month celebrated by family

THIBODAUX, La. — It was a celebration of life and love. Monday would’ve been the third birthday for Ezekiel Harry, the toddler whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma. His father says he wasn’t expecting to wish his son a happy birthday at a...
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday (Aug. 9) identified several recent victims of violent crime. On July 29, officials say Dwayne Lloyd, 23, was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:49 p.m. Police released surveillance video images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

WWL

