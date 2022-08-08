ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

TheStreet

Are You An Accidental Landlord? Here's How to Tackle Your Taxes

Have you become an accidental landlord? It happens more often than you might think. Whether you can't sell your home or simply aren't ready to part with it yet, renting out your home is a potentially lucrative way to cover your expenses. However, there are a few different tax implications to be aware of if you become a landlord.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Should You Convert Your Regular IRA to a Roth IRA?

Individual retirement accounts are a tried and true vehicle to save for retirement. The basic idea is that your savings grow tax-free, giving them a boost. With standard IRAs, you pay no income tax on the money you put into your IRA account. You can take the money out beginning at age 59½. When you do, you pay taxes on the withdrawals at your regular income tax rate.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?

The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Lower Your Taxes -- Without Breaking the Law

Get ready to start paying the IRS less. Many people resent having to pay taxes to the IRS. There are steps you can take to lower your taxes without having to bend the rules in the slightest. Paying taxes is an unavoidable part of life. But that doesn't mean you...
INCOME TAX
TaxBuzz

Mega-Millions Hits $1 BILLION - What's the Wild Tax Bill?

If you've been following the news lately, there's very little chance that you've escaped details about the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. No one has won Mega Millions since April 15, when Tennessee ticket hit for $20 million. Players' next chance to win the current $1 billion payout will come at 11 p.m. EST tonight, Friday, July 29.
biztoc.com

Millennial Money: When is it OK to be selfish with money?

Amid rising inflation, interest rates and recession worries, money is getting tighter for many folks — and probably for you. Yet there may be charitable organizations you want to support, friends or family asking for financial help and things you want to buy for yourself. It’s possible to do these things even on a limited budget. But if you want to be responsible with your money, you have to know where to draw the line.When is it OK to put your own interests first? Use these criteria as guidance.WHEN YOUR FINANCES ARE AT RISK Think carefully before spending any amount of money on somebody else, whether that’s $20 or $2,000. Will it jeopardize your ability to pay bills or save for emergencies? Picking up the lunch tab for a friend or helping put your kid through college shouldn’t come at the cost of your own expenses and goals.A crucial part of this assessment: Assume you’ll never get the money back. There’s no guarantee your loved ones will repay you, no matter how well-intentioned they may be.“If you can’t afford to give it as a gift with no expectations on your end, then you can’t afford to help,” says Lacy Rogers, a certified financial planner in Fort Worth, Texas.Saving toward a “giving budget” in a designated account can create a clear separation for your spending, says Valerie Rivera, a Chicago-based CFP. If you don’t have enough funds in the account, that signals that you can’t spare the money.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) YOU FEEL PRESSURED TO PAYYou’re not required to hand out money even if you have the means to be generous. You have the right to say no when you feel stressed or uncomfortable. Don’t let others talk you into something you’ll regret.Saying no can be challenging, especially when dealing with family or a close-knit community. Senses of guilt and obligation often cloud judgment. Your mother raised you, so the least you can do is pay her credit card debt, right? Not if it enables her to repeatedly overspend...
BUSINESS

