Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing alcohol in the US state of Vermont. According to a report issued by Vermont State Police on Monday (August 8), officers responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1, discovering several bottles of alcohol had been removed from a residence in the absence of its owner, Isaac Winokur, 33.
