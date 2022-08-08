MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is petitioning the city to approve its request to utilize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as part of its law enforcement and training activities.Minnesota statutes allow for state, county and municipal agencies to fly drones, but the process for approval requires a public hearing."Unmanned aerial systems may be utilized to enhance the MPD's mission of protecting lives and property, when other means and resources are not available or are less effective," MPD writes in a proposed policy draft obtained by WCCO. "Any use of a UAS will be in strict accordance with constitutional and privacy rights."A...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO