Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
‘Grease’ Cast: Where Are They Now? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and More
Grease is the word! When Grease hit theaters in June 1978, it was an instant hit — and its cast members became instant stars. Based on the 1971 musical of the same name, the film follows students at Rydell High School after they return from summer break in 1958. As memorably recapped in the song […]
John Travolta Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John
John Travolta is remembering his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following the news of her death. John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, confirmed on the family's Facebook page that the accomplished actress died peacefully at home on Monday. The duo starred in the 1978 musical Grease, but it's obvious John Travolta has high respect for his former co-star. He shared a tribute to Newton-John on Instagram, along with a photo of the actress wearing a button-up jeans shirt with her arms folded.
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’
The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed.The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.Her performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)Writing...
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's best moments together
Dame Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta’s friendship endured for years beyond their partnership on the set of Grease.The pair shared many sweet moments together after filming wrapped, continuing the legacy of the hit musical with performances of some of its best-loved songs.Dame Olivia, who died on 8 August aged 73, told People in 2018: “I feel grateful to be a part of [Grease] and to have worked with [John]. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”Paying tribute to the actor, Travolta said: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentGrease the Musical star says telling audience Olivia Newton-John died was ‘surreal’Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
John Travolta leads tributes to Dame Olivia Newton-John following her death
John Travolta has led tributes to his Grease costar Dame Olivia Newton-John and her “incredible impact” following news of her death.The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning at the age of 73, with her husband confirming her death on social media.She was surrounded by family and friends, John Easterling said.Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, in which she appeared opposite Travolta, who played Danny Zuko.Writing on Instagram, Travolta said that her “impact was incredible” and signed off his tribute to the actress as...
Remembering Some of Olivia Newton-John’s Biggest Hits
The world lost iconic singer and actress Olivia-Newton John on Monday, August 8, 2022. The four-time Grammy award winner rose to the height of stardom in the 1970s and 1980s. Her death comes after her 30-year battle with breast cancer, she was 73. Olivia-Newton John's body of work ranks from...
Olivia Newton-John's film career was brief but immortal
Going entirely off the numbers — record sales, Grammy awards, cumulative years spent working in a chosen medium — the late Olivia Newton-John was an extremely successful singer with a brief acting career. In the span of a couple years, she starred in 1978's Grease, which made a lot of money, and then in 1980's Xanadu, which did not. Her music career skyrocketed in 1981 with "Physical." After the mid-'80s, Olivia Newton-John, the actress, was mostly Olivia Newton-John, the cameo, playing herself here and there on sitcoms and Glee.
Cast of Grease The Musical dedicates show run to Olivia Newton-John
Cast members of Grease The Musical in the West End have dedicated their entire run to the memory of Dame Olivia Newton-John, following her death aged 73.In joint statement following Tuesday night’s West End performance of the show, they said it was a “huge honour to follow in Olivia’s footsteps each night” and that they had all be inspired by her work.Dame Olivia’s death was announced on Monday on social media by her widower John Easterling, who said she had died peacefully at her home in California, following a battle with cancer.The actress was best known for playing Sandy in...
