Palantir cuts revenue forecast, says govt contracts timing ‘uncertain’
(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
Coca-Cola HBC flags one-time $195 million hit from Russian operations
(Reuters) -Coca-Cola HBC AG said on Thursday it incurred a one-time hit of 190 million euros ($195.36 million) in the first half due to costs related to its Russian business after it stopped sale of Coca-Cola drinks in the country following the Ukraine war. HBC also reinstated its forecast, expecting...
Novavax halves revenue forecast on low COVID vaccine demand; shares plunge
(Reuters) -Novavax Inc on Monday cut its full-year revenue forecast by half, as the vaccine maker battles low demand for its COVID-19 shot, sending its shares down 32% in extended trading. Novavax said it now expects 2022 total revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion, compared with...
Valneva cuts full-year outlook on lower COVID-19 vaccine sales
(Reuters) -French vaccine developer Valneva on Thursday cut its full-year revenue outlook citing lower demand for its anti-COVID shot from European Union member states. The European Commission in July slashed its order for VLA2001 to just 1.25 million doses from a previously targeted 60 million, pointing to European countries being well supplied with other vaccines and a slowdown in vaccination programmes.
Oil drops on Druzhba pipeline news and U.S. inflation expectations
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday on expectations that Druzhba pipeline flows will resume shortly and demand concerns ahead of publication of key demand indicators. Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.76%, to $95.58 a barrel by 0928 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down...
A2 Milk’s hopes to sell baby food in U.S. curdled, shares plunge
(Reuters) -A2 Milk Company Ltd said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deferred its request to sell infant milk formula products in the United States, sending its shares down more than 12%. The dairy producer and rival Fonterra have been advised by U.S.-based trade group International Dairy...
Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise, eyes on U.S. inflation data
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. report on inflation and after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $95.57 a barrel at 0651 GMT. U.S....
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged on a monthly basis in July as the...
