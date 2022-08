This week’s recall roundup features a major recall from Lyons Magnus thanks to a possible microbial contamination. A major recall has been enacted by Lyons Magnus LLS in the US, which manufactures beverages such as Oatly and Intelligentsia coffee, due to a potential risk of both Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

