Belleview, MO

mymoinfo.com

School supplies still available at Jefferson County Rescue Mission

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Rescue Mission in Pevely still has school supplies available for those students who need it. Louise Sardo with the Rescue Mission goes over the items they have in stock. Sardo adds any family who is in need of the school supplies for their child going...
mymoinfo.com

Dave Mungenast St. Louis Honda helping host Food Drive for area flood victims

Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. Dave Mungenast St. Louis Honda is partnering with Budweiser Guns’N Hoses and Step Up of St. Louis in holding a food drive for St. Louis flood victims. Shan Herwig is the Business Development Manager at Dave Mungenast STL Honda. She...
tncontentexchange.com

Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses

The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
BONNE TERRE, MO
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4. Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
#The Regional Radio#Old Mines#Modot
kfmo.com

Two Injured in Tuesday Crash

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
STELLA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County

(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home

Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
mymoinfo.com

Washington County Looking To Hire A New Conservation Agent

(Washington County) Washington County is looking for a new conservation agent. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He tells us about the typical hiring process. Zarlenga did say that agents in other counties across the state could transfer into Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

