Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
mymoinfo.com
School supplies still available at Jefferson County Rescue Mission
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Rescue Mission in Pevely still has school supplies available for those students who need it. Louise Sardo with the Rescue Mission goes over the items they have in stock. Sardo adds any family who is in need of the school supplies for their child going...
mycouriertribune.com
Body of St. Louis fisherman recovered from lake in central Missouri
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Searchers recovered the body of a St. Louis fisherman Monday morning from a lake in central Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 61-year-old Michael L. Smith. More from this section.
mymoinfo.com
Dave Mungenast St. Louis Honda helping host Food Drive for area flood victims
Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. Dave Mungenast St. Louis Honda is partnering with Budweiser Guns’N Hoses and Step Up of St. Louis in holding a food drive for St. Louis flood victims. Shan Herwig is the Business Development Manager at Dave Mungenast STL Honda. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses
The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
KMOV
Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4. Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
KMOV
Relief on the way for Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Relief is on the way for around 60 people who were given no warning when they were kicked out of a Jefferson County mobile home park over a leaking sewer line. Recent reporting by News 4 Investigates exposed how the families were caught in the middle...
Festus airport closing down for good
The Festus airport is closing down, much to the surprise of nearby residents – and the airport’s board. KMOX discusses what effects the closure will have.
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
mymoinfo.com
Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County
(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
ozarkradionews.com
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Looking To Hire A New Conservation Agent
(Washington County) Washington County is looking for a new conservation agent. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He tells us about the typical hiring process. Zarlenga did say that agents in other counties across the state could transfer into Washington County...
mymoinfo.com
Corporal Bolton on highway patrol’s response during record breaking flash flood in St. Louis
(Greater St. Louis region) It’s a day that will not soon be forgotten, the record rainfall and flash flooding event that occurred overnight between July 25th and 26th in the St. Louis region that flooded numerous roads, homes, businesses and left many stranded. Like many emergency response agencies, Corporal...
Comments / 1