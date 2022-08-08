ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Woman Found Hanging On Fire From Griffith Park Tree

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found hanging from a tree at Griffith Park on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Fire Department recovered the body between the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round and Old L.A. Zoo. The woman’s body was reportedly on fire when first responders arrived and as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘I Just Headed for the Gap': Pilot Describes Dramatic Crash Landing on Freeway

The pilot of a single-engine plane with an engine problem had just seconds to make a mid-air, now-or-never decision that ultimately may have prevented a tragedy. After reporting engine issues at about midday Tuesday on approach to Corona Municipal Airport in Riverside County, pilot Andrew Cho quickly surveyed his options.
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LAFD Cadet Saves a Man's Life After a Crash

If you are an LAFD cadet, you are supposed to learn the responsibilities of being an LAFD firefighter, not get called into action. Last year at the age of 17, Leo Kaufman put himself on duty. He came to the rescue of a 79-year-old man, and now he's being hailed as a hero.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman is Found Dead in Apartment Building Fire in Boyle Heights

A woman is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Boyle Heights Wednesday. Around 4:00 a.m. 44 firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in an apartment building and prevent it from spreading beyond the unit of origin. When searching the premises, firefighters located a woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC 15 News

Burning body found hanging from tree at popular Los Angeles park

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in California are investigating after a dead body was found burning and hanging from a tree at a popular park in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported that park rangers called police around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby alerted them to the dead body near the Griffith Park merry-go-round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Escape Burning Wreckage of Plane That Crashed on Freeway in Corona

Two people escaped the burning wreckage of a small plane that crash-landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County. The single-engine Piper PA-32 flying to Corona Municipal Airport went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck at least one vehicle, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that erupted after the plane crash about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dead after E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]

Woman Fatally Struck in Electric Bicycle Accident near Valley Street. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota...
CARLSBAD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting

DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
San Diego Channel

Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
DOWNEY, CA
