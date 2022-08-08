Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
L.A. Weekly
Woman Found Hanging On Fire From Griffith Park Tree
An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found hanging from a tree at Griffith Park on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Fire Department recovered the body between the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round and Old L.A. Zoo. The woman’s body was reportedly on fire when first responders arrived and as...
One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank
One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m.
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
NBC Los Angeles
‘I Just Headed for the Gap': Pilot Describes Dramatic Crash Landing on Freeway
The pilot of a single-engine plane with an engine problem had just seconds to make a mid-air, now-or-never decision that ultimately may have prevented a tragedy. After reporting engine issues at about midday Tuesday on approach to Corona Municipal Airport in Riverside County, pilot Andrew Cho quickly surveyed his options.
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
NBC Los Angeles
LAFD Cadet Saves a Man's Life After a Crash
If you are an LAFD cadet, you are supposed to learn the responsibilities of being an LAFD firefighter, not get called into action. Last year at the age of 17, Leo Kaufman put himself on duty. He came to the rescue of a 79-year-old man, and now he's being hailed as a hero.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman is Found Dead in Apartment Building Fire in Boyle Heights
A woman is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Boyle Heights Wednesday. Around 4:00 a.m. 44 firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in an apartment building and prevent it from spreading beyond the unit of origin. When searching the premises, firefighters located a woman...
ABC 15 News
Burning body found hanging from tree at popular Los Angeles park
LOS ANGELES — Authorities in California are investigating after a dead body was found burning and hanging from a tree at a popular park in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported that park rangers called police around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby alerted them to the dead body near the Griffith Park merry-go-round.
Woman hit by car, killed in National City
A woman walking her bicycle on a National City street Wednesday morning was hit by a car and killed, police said.
NBC Los Angeles
Windsor Hills Crash Survivor Saw Terrifying ‘Ball of Fire' Behind Her SUV
Grace Ortiz and her five children were on their way to lunch Thursday when they arrived at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues in Windsor Hills. Like others slowly crossing the intersection just before 1:40 p.m. in the South Los Angeles community, she was going about her day when lives were forever changed by tragedy.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Escape Burning Wreckage of Plane That Crashed on Freeway in Corona
Two people escaped the burning wreckage of a small plane that crash-landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County. The single-engine Piper PA-32 flying to Corona Municipal Airport went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck at least one vehicle, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that erupted after the plane crash about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dead after E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]
Woman Fatally Struck in Electric Bicycle Accident near Valley Street. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota...
Small plane catches fire after crash-landing on California freeway
A small plane crash-landed on a busy Southern California freeway Tuesday afternoon and burst into flames. No injuries were reported. The plane carrying two people landed on the 91 freeway in the city of Corona at about 12:30 p.m. PT, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Video obtained by CBS...
Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting
DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
San Diego Channel
Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
Paramedics Recover Drowned Man’s Body in Rose Creek
A man pulled from Rose Creek Monday evening was pronounced dead at the scene. San Diego Police received a call at approximately 7:31 p.m. regarding a body lying “motionless in the river,” Officer John Buttle told City News Service. Paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to...
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
A 70-year-old woman suspected of killing a bicyclist in Huntington Beach while driving an SUV under the influence was in custody Wednesday.
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming near Las Vegas
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming on a desert road about 25 miles north of Las Vegas
