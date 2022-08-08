Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
Luxury hotel coming to SLC this fall
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight
When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
Inflation causing challenges for Utah families struggling to pay for back-to-school items
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the start of the school year just days away for most students in Utah, many parents are doing the traditional back-to-school shopping. This year, with record inflation, items like backpacks, pencils and new shoes will cost more than in years past. According to...
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
Weber Fire District deploys crews to two states for wildfires
WEBER, Utah — Crews from the Weber Fire District left for Texas and Idaho Tuesday to help battle wildfires. One crew left for the “Moose Fire” burning near Salmon, Idaho. That 17,000-acre blaze lit up three weeks ago. It’s just 18 percent contained. The Moose Fire...
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
Murray awards bystanders and workers for saving woman
MURRAY, Utah — Seven months after a horrible accident in Murray, there was a reunion for the people who helped save a woman’s life. It all happened in a Costco parking lot on Dec. 20. Heather Van Boerum was heading in to do some shopping when she was hit by a car going 30 mph.
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
Provo landlords appear optimistic about upcoming housing changes
Provo apartment managers appear optimistic about the changes to BYU’s housing policy, which will take effect Aug. 22, despite potential problems regarding co-ed apartments and lower demand. BYU announced in September 2021 it would no longer require students to live in BYU contracted housing after completing their first two...
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
Crews fighting new lightning-sparked wildfire in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The public has been asked to avoid the area while crews fight a new wildfire south of the town of Daniel. The Magpie Hill Fire sparked around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. State fire officials have estimated the blaze — which is burning in oak and sagebrush...
Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
Utah’s Hogle Zoo expanding east side with an all-Utah species exhibit
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is expanding by adding to the east side of its current property. An all-Utah Native Species exhibit and a new center will house animals used in education. The project will begin Wednesday and is expected to be completed in 2023. Gov....
Utah housing market: The dark side to higher home values is in your tax bill
SALT LAKE CITY — For homeowners in Utah, it's no typical tax year. Usually, under the state's truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won't notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they're facing a tax hike.
Surveillance video shows moments just before FrontRunner train fatally hits woman
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said Monday that basic awareness could have saved the life of a 33-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City. A new video released Monday showed the critical moments leading up to Michelle Leyba’s...
SNAPPED: Just moosin’ around
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
