ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Luxury hotel coming to SLC this fall

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
Pyramid

Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight

When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Allegiant Airlines
KSLTV

Murray awards bystanders and workers for saving woman

MURRAY, Utah — Seven months after a horrible accident in Murray, there was a reunion for the people who helped save a woman’s life. It all happened in a Costco parking lot on Dec. 20. Heather Van Boerum was heading in to do some shopping when she was hit by a car going 30 mph.
MURRAY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Provo landlords appear optimistic about upcoming housing changes

Provo apartment managers appear optimistic about the changes to BYU’s housing policy, which will take effect Aug. 22, despite potential problems regarding co-ed apartments and lower demand. BYU announced in September 2021 it would no longer require students to live in BYU contracted housing after completing their first two...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC4

Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]
SANDY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy