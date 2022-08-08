ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Saline County residents to begin receiving RNR notices today

RNR (Revenue Neutral Rate) notices will start arriving in Saline County residents' mailboxes today. "The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate for next year that would give the taxing entity the same dollar amount of property tax revenue that was collected this year without adjusting for inflation," explained Jamie Doss, Saline County Clerk. "Since property valuations usually go up each year, the RNR tends to be lower each year."
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

West 4th Ave. bridge is closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline Stars: Fun way to boost economy, business, shoppers

Making the most of available resources to counter COVID-19 effects, Saline Stars were born in April through the Choose Saline County app. The loyalty program aims to spend up to $670,000 of the county’s $10.532 million federal allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, to help both participating local businesses and the people who patronize them.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Saline County, KS
Saline County, KS
Government
Hutch Post

Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Espinoza, Martin Joseph; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving while habitual violator. Driving...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
BUHLER, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions

Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#County Jail#County Administrator#Politics Local
WIBW

Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
RILEY, KS
Salina Post

OPINION: Value Them Both - a week later

A week ago a constitutional proposition known as Value Them Both failed to gain the necessary support from Kansas voters in the primary election. Like many supporters of the amendment, I was surprised and disappointed with the results of this endeavor. While it is tempting to speculate on the reasons...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 8

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are not available. Jon Buchanan III, Failure to appear, Arrested 8/5. Obed Herrera, Driving...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies work a two vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Salina Post

City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford

The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Battle of the Badges blood drive later this month

The Battle of the Badges blood drive in Salina is coming up later this month, but you still have time to scheduled an appointment. The friendly competition among Salina first responders to promote blood donations is scheduled for noon to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29-30 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 31 in the multi-purpose room at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Avenue.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Small quake strikes west of Woodbine Wednesday

WOODBINE - A minor earthquake rattled part of east-central Dickinson County this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck at 10 a.m. Wednesday west of Woodbine. The quake was centered west of Paint Road between 1300 Avenue and 1400 Avenue. . . .
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Pickup stolen in south Salina Tuesday afternoon

Police are looking for a pickup that was stolen from a south Salina residence Tuesday afternoon. A 77-year-old Salina man told police that his maroon and silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was parked in his driveway in the 400 block of Irene Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. At approximately 4:45 p.m., his wife noticed the pickup was missing, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

'Grains of Sand' artist reception at Salina Art Center

The public is invited to a free artist reception Thursday in conjunction with the Grains of Sand exhibition currently on display at the Salina Art Center. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. with artist, Mike Miller, giving remarks at 6 p.m. Miller's Grains of Sand is on display until...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy