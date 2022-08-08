Read full article on original website
Saline County residents to begin receiving RNR notices today
RNR (Revenue Neutral Rate) notices will start arriving in Saline County residents' mailboxes today. "The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate for next year that would give the taxing entity the same dollar amount of property tax revenue that was collected this year without adjusting for inflation," explained Jamie Doss, Saline County Clerk. "Since property valuations usually go up each year, the RNR tends to be lower each year."
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
Saline Stars: Fun way to boost economy, business, shoppers
Making the most of available resources to counter COVID-19 effects, Saline Stars were born in April through the Choose Saline County app. The loyalty program aims to spend up to $670,000 of the county’s $10.532 million federal allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, to help both participating local businesses and the people who patronize them.
Governor lauds child care in economic development at Lindsborg stop
LINDSBORG – Governor Laura Kelly today stopped at the newly opened Lindsborg Child Development Center as part of her Prosperity on the Plains economic tour. Expanding child care is a cornerstone of the Governor’s workforce and economic development efforts. “When we invest in child care and early education,...
Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Espinoza, Martin Joseph; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving while habitual violator. Driving...
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions
Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
WIBW
Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
OPINION: Value Them Both - a week later
A week ago a constitutional proposition known as Value Them Both failed to gain the necessary support from Kansas voters in the primary election. Like many supporters of the amendment, I was surprised and disappointed with the results of this endeavor. While it is tempting to speculate on the reasons...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 8
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are not available. Jon Buchanan III, Failure to appear, Arrested 8/5. Obed Herrera, Driving...
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford
The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Salina Battle of the Badges blood drive later this month
The Battle of the Badges blood drive in Salina is coming up later this month, but you still have time to scheduled an appointment. The friendly competition among Salina first responders to promote blood donations is scheduled for noon to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29-30 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 31 in the multi-purpose room at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Avenue.
WIBW
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
Small quake strikes west of Woodbine Wednesday
WOODBINE - A minor earthquake rattled part of east-central Dickinson County this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck at 10 a.m. Wednesday west of Woodbine. The quake was centered west of Paint Road between 1300 Avenue and 1400 Avenue. . . .
Pickup stolen in south Salina Tuesday afternoon
Police are looking for a pickup that was stolen from a south Salina residence Tuesday afternoon. A 77-year-old Salina man told police that his maroon and silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was parked in his driveway in the 400 block of Irene Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. At approximately 4:45 p.m., his wife noticed the pickup was missing, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
'Grains of Sand' artist reception at Salina Art Center
The public is invited to a free artist reception Thursday in conjunction with the Grains of Sand exhibition currently on display at the Salina Art Center. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. with artist, Mike Miller, giving remarks at 6 p.m. Miller's Grains of Sand is on display until...
WIBW
Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.
