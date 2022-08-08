BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A phony Buffalo attorney will spend five years on probation and need to cough up more than $7,800 in restitution for defrauding his clients. By all outward accounts, 39-year-old Andrew Schnorr was an attorney. He worked for a Buffalo law firm and represented clients in real courtrooms. The only problem was that he never graduated from law school or passed the state bar exam, an investigation by the Office of the N.Y. Attorney General revealed.

