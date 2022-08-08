Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with chance for a morning shower
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a pop-up shower during the morning hours. A few clouds are expected overnight into Thursday with mostly sunny skies throughout the day there. There is a chance to see an afternoon shower.
cnyhomepage.com
Mosquitos infected with EEE virus found in Madison County town
SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pool of mosquitos testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in the Town of Sullivan, the Madison County Health Department shared Wednesday. The sample was collected on August 3 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road and reported to Madison...
cnyhomepage.com
NYSDOT announces continued train service to Fair
(WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Amtrak, the direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair will return once again. In part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can travel sustainably and experience...
cnyhomepage.com
Local motorcyclists shocked at Zhukovskyy verdict
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter in a crash that killed seven people more than three years ago on a New Hampshire road. That verdict is causing a lot of controversy for local residents. “I’ll tell you what, the motorcycle...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS landmarks to be lit up for Purple Heart Day
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fourteen landmarks across New York State will be illuminated on Sunday to salute Purple Heart Day. “Today, the Purple Heart represents the immense cost and sacrifices our service members made through their military service to our State and Nation,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “New York State is eternally indebted to all who served and received the Purple Heart. Today and all days we honor and recognize their service.”
cnyhomepage.com
“This is our livelihood,” farmers oppose new overtime hours
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Republican lawmakers and farm workers continue to ask the Governor to not move forward with changing the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours. They say this will be too costly for farmers and many workers will seek employment in states without these regulations. “During...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Community Gun Buyback’ hosted by NYS Attorney General & UPD
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Office of the New York Attorney General has announced that they have partnered with the Utica Police Department (UPD) to host a ‘Community Gun Buyback’ on Saturday, August 27th. The event will be located at the Utica Recreation Center at 220 Memorial...
cnyhomepage.com
Phony Buffalo attorney gets 5 years probation and must pay thousands in restitution
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A phony Buffalo attorney will spend five years on probation and need to cough up more than $7,800 in restitution for defrauding his clients. By all outward accounts, 39-year-old Andrew Schnorr was an attorney. He worked for a Buffalo law firm and represented clients in real courtrooms. The only problem was that he never graduated from law school or passed the state bar exam, an investigation by the Office of the N.Y. Attorney General revealed.
