EGF examines Quiet Zone plan
The next step in creating a railroad quiet zone in East Grand Forks is an engineering agreement between the city and BNSF. The city council reviewed the document at last night’s (Tuesday) work session. Under the plan the railroad would hire a sub-contractor at an estimated cost of nearly $35,000 dollars which would be at the city’s expense. The consultant would provide engineering services to review the plans and prepare a detailed diagnostic review of crossing upgrades and enclosures.
Business News: ND Mill…GF/EGF home sales & Nintendo
America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession. July’s hiring was up from 398,000 in June. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022. The...
Crookston voters reject referendum
It was close….but Crookston voters have rejected a $3.9 million dollar school referendum. The money would have been used for a new multi-use sports complex. The district was targeting property north and east of the high school. It would have included artificial turf…and eight lane track…press box…seating for 750…concessions…and a bathroom.
GF council discusses public comment options
The Grand Forks council is considering making changes in the way it allows public comments during meetings in light of the proposed Fufeng project. Assistant City Attorney Joe Quinn briefed the council on First Amendment Rights during last night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Quinn also outlined steps the council can take if disruptions occur.
kroxam.com
ALTRU CLINIC IN CROOKSTON WELCOMES JAMI MATHEWS, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Altru Clinic in Crookston is excited to welcome Jami Mathews, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, to its medical team. Mathews will be available starting August 8 to care for patients in Crookston and Erskine. Previously Mathews was a health coach at Altru Clinic in Crookston for several years. For the last two...
valleynewslive.com
GFPD: Excavation related to Nikle case finds no remains
Police say an excavation at a Grand Forks residence regarding a 1996 missing person case uncovered no human remains. The Tuesday excavation was related to the disappearance of then-19-year-old Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of a residence in the 1000...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 10, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Blaine Schweigert, 33, of Thief River Falls, for Public Nuisance. Carla Sue Cunningham, 64, of Gary, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims
FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
