The next step in creating a railroad quiet zone in East Grand Forks is an engineering agreement between the city and BNSF. The city council reviewed the document at last night’s (Tuesday) work session. Under the plan the railroad would hire a sub-contractor at an estimated cost of nearly $35,000 dollars which would be at the city’s expense. The consultant would provide engineering services to review the plans and prepare a detailed diagnostic review of crossing upgrades and enclosures.

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO