WTAP
Football Frenzy First Look: Belpre Golden Eagles
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Belpre Golden Eagles discuss their goals for this upcoming season after building a foundation during last season. The Golden Eagles are entering the second year of the Jimmie Bell era and after a 2-8 record this past season, they...
WOUB
Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joy for Vannoy: Parkersburg South golfer claims victory at Callaway event
VIENNA — Parker Vannoy will gladly accept the perks of the job. The sophomore from Parkersburg South claimed medalist honors at the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series after shooting 1-under par 72 at Parkersburg Country Club. With the four-shot margin of victory, Vannoy receives one of the two exemptions being awarded to the overall medalist on the High School Series.
WTAP
Friends and colleagues remember Mark Bradley and his impact on the community
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man who was one of the voices of athletics in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away Thursday, August 4th. Mark Bradley died at home peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 52. Mark Bradley was born and raised in Marietta. He played baseball...
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...
WTAP
Hosaflook returns to Jackson Co. Schools as superintendent
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County superintendent, Will Hosaflook is taking on the same position in Jackson County Schools. Hosaflook says that he’s excited to get this schoolyear started with his new staff in the close-knit community. “So, in Jackson County, it is a smaller school system....
WTAP
Marietta City Schools superintendent gets ready for new start and district
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Starting first year here, getting to know all of the administrators this week and finding out where we are in curriculum adoptions,” says Marietta City Schools superintendent, Brad Silvus. “We’ve got several new curriculums that we are in place and ready to move forward with.”
WTAP
American Queen stops in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The world’s largest steamboat made a stop in Marietta. The American Queen stopped in Marietta as part of its trip from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip started August 8th and is expected to wrap up August 15th.
WTAP
Obituary: Wynn, William Roark
William Roark Wynn, 65, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Summit Acres in Caldwell, OH, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 7, 1956, in Gallipolis, OH, to Samuel R. Wynn and Eulah Lawson Cox. Bill was a loving family man and a great friend to all. He enjoyed all types of sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Bengals, as well as watching his grandkids, nieces, and nephews sporting events. He enjoyed gambling, playing cards, and betting on horse races.
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
WTAP
County Commission: August 8, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County. Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.
WTAP
Local trucking companies are collecting donations to help the K.Y. flood victims
In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. XPO logistics will deliver the donations to several locations in Kentucky. The president...
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
WTAP
Obituary: Gracey, Susan Charity
Susan Charity Gracey, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Susan was the daughter of the late William and Frances Gracey. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in education from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts in education from West Virginia University.
WTAP
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Sr., Fred Dwain
Fred Dwain Moore, Sr., 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on July 24, 1952, in Waverly, WV, the son of the late Frederick Samuel “Buck” and Julena Bernice Green Moore. Fred was...
WTAP
W.VA. Truckers collect donations for K.Y. flooding victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. They will be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
